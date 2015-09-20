Preview: Texans at Panthers

One week into the season and there’s a quarterback controversy in Houston. The Texans look to bounce back from a disappointing season-opening defeat when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a battle of two of the game’s best defenses.

Houston coach Bill O‘Brien benched Brian Hoyer in favor of Ryan Mallett during the Texans’ 27-20 loss to Kansas City last week. O‘Brien decided he will go forward with Mallett as the starter as Houston prepares for a stingy Panthers defense which throttled Jacksonville 20-9 last week. Carolina, however, could be without its top defender as Pro Bowl middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is still recovering from a concussion suffered against the Jaguars. Even without Kuechly, Carolina held Jacksonville to 75 yards in the second half, intercepted two passes and recorded four of their five sacks.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Panthers -3. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (0-1): Hoyer was 18-for-34 for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week, but he will be benched in favor of Mallett, who “added a spark to our team,” according to O‘Brien. Mallett finished 8-for-13 with a touchdown in relief, but the biggest problem for Houston was its highly touted defense, which was gashed for 106 yards and a pair of scores by tight end Travis Kelce and fell behind 27-6 in the first half. Alfred Blue rushed for 42 yards in place of the injured Arian Foster, who is reportedly way ahead of schedule in his recovery from groin surgery but is unlikely to play this week.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-0): Carolina limited Jacksonville to 265 total yards of offense and shut out the Jaguars in the second half last week. Once again, Cam Newton was the focal point of the offense, passing for 175 yards and running for 35 more. Tight end Greg Olsen caught just one pass for 11 yards last week and he may not get much more involved in the passing game this week as he will bear some of the responsibility of blocking Texans star lineman J.J. Watt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, an emerging star, caught two TD passes last week in the 27-20 loss.

2. Panthers DT Star Lotulelei expects to make his first appearance of the season after suffering a foot injury in August.

3. Panthers OT Darryl Williams is out for 2-4 weeks with a knee sprain.

PREDICTION: Texans 21, Panthers 14