Newton flips into end zone, leads Panthers over Texans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were different types of scores assigned to the latest athletic maneuver by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton flipped into the end zone for the go-ahead points in the third quarter and the Panthers held on to defeat the Houston Texans 24-17 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

“The Russian judge gave him a 3,” Carolina tight end Greg Olsen joked regarding Newton’s tumble. “Everyone else gave him a 10.”

Newton also threw for two touchdowns as the Panthers won for the second week in a row.

The quarterback’s most memorable move was the acrobatic flight into the end zone.

“I just know that my heart was in my socks,” said Newton, who was the game’s leading rusher with 76 yards. “(When) I was flipping, I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know how this is going to end.’ Then I was thinking. I can stick this. I didn’t stick it. I think I still got a high rating by the judge.”

Newton flipped into the end zone over the tackle attempt of Texans safety Rahim Moore for the tiebreaking points with 1:04 to play in the third quarter.

Linebacker A.J. Klein’s fourth-quarter interception set up the Panthers at the Houston 36 with 9:02 left. The next play resulted in Newton’s touchdown pass to receiver Philly Brown, pushing the Panthers to a 24-10 lead.

“Anytime we’ve got the defense against the ropes, we’ve got to capitalize,” Newton said.

Houston got back in it on quarterback Ryan Mallett’s 6-yard, fourth-down scramble for a touchdown with 6:31 remaining. It took only seven plays to trim the gap to 24-17.

After Jared Crick deflected Graham Gano’s 53-yard field goal attempt, the Texans were in Carolina territory with 2:01 left after a roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end Kony Ealy.

The Texans reached the Carolina 14-yard line before defensive tackle Kawann Short forced Mallett into an intentional grounding with 17 seconds left. Mallett’s fourth-down pass was incomplete with 5 seconds left.

“That’s all you can ask for in a game is a chance after being down 14,” Mallett said. “Everybody, they fought. I‘m proud to be on this 53-man roster, but we have to get a win.”

The Texans produced 207 of their 300 yards of offense in the second half. While the efficiency improved, there were still glitches.

“We did a good job moving the ball,” Houston receiver Cecil Shorts III said. “We just have to finish.”

Newton completed 18 of 37 passes for 195 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Mallett ended up 27 of 58 for 244 yards, with one TD and an interception.

“We all have to do better, players and coaches,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “That’s a positive locker room. This is a bunch of guys who work very hard.”

The Texans (0-2), who had only 93 yards of total offense in the first half, drove 80 yards in 13 plays on the first possession of the second half. Tight end Garrett Graham made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown play.

Mallett was 7 of 7 on the drive after completing only 11 of 29 first-half passes.

The Panthers responded with an 80-yard drive of 14 plays. Before Newton’s airborne touchdown leap, the possession was twice extended by Houston penalties. It was the only series of plays in the third quarter for Carolina.

For the most part, the Panthers let their defense control the game’s tone.

“Our coaches emphasize that every week, talk about running to the ball and don’t let up,” Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson said.

Earlier, Newton hit receiver Ted Ginn Jr. with a 25-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

Ginn, who dropped two passes in the opener, had another drop in the second quarter before his touchdown reception.

“When you play this game, there are some ups and downs,” Ginn said. “That’s what you look for and it’s about how you come out.”

The margin grew to 10-3 after Gano’s 28-yard field goal.

Moore thwarted a Carolina scoring threat with a diving interception of a tipped ball at the goal line with less than three minutes left in the first half.

The Texans opened the scoring on Randy Bullock’s 43-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Mallett started ahead of Brian Hoyer, who was the starter in the opener.

The teams combined for 11 first-half punts.

NOTES: The all-time series between the teams is tied 2-2. ... Panthers LB Luke Kuechly wasn’t in uniform for the game after suffering a concussion in the opener at Jacksonville. ... LB A.J. Klein started in Kuechly’s spot. ... Texans starting OG Jeff Adams left late in the first half with a knee injury. He was removed from the field on a cart. ... Houston is home next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ... Carolina plays its first NFC South foe of the season next week at home against the New Orleans Saints.