Houston Texans - PlayerWatch

P Shane Lechler (flu) didn’t practice again Friday and is listed as questionable to face Oakland, his former team.

LG Wade Smith (knee) was limited Friday but will start against Oakland.

RB Arian Foster was placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back.

RB Ben Tate will start a third consecutive game despite playing with four cracked ribs.

ILB Darryl Sharpton (foot/toe) was limited Friday but will start against Oakland.

CB Kareem Jackson has a bruised sternum and sore ribs and is listed as questionable for the Oakland game.

CB Elbert Mack has a hamstring and groin injuries and will miss the Oakland game.

FS Shiloh Keo (Achilles) returned to full practice Friday and will face Oakland.

ILB Joe Mays missed practice Friday because of knee and abdomen injuries but will start against Oakland.

ILB Mike Mohamed (hamstring) is listed as questionable to face Oakland.

TE Ryan Griffin caught his first touchdown pass against Arizona but suffered a concussion and left the game. He has been ruled out of the Oakland game.