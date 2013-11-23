FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 24, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Houston Texans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) practiced Friday and will play against Jacksonville.

LT Duane Brown (illness) is probable to face Jacksonville.

LG Wade Smith (knee) practiced Friday and is probable to face Jacksonville.

C Chris Myers (throat) is probable to face Jacksonville.

ILB Jeff Tarpinian (groin) was limited in practice and is questionable to face Jacksonville.

ILB Darryl Sharpton (foot/toe) is questionable against Jacksonville.

CB Kareem Jackson (ribs) has been ruled out against Jacksonville.

CB Elbert Mack (hamstring) has been ruled out against Jacksonville.

ILB Joe Mays (knee) is probable to face Jacksonville.

DE J.J. Watt (back) practice Friday and will play against Jacksonville.

ILB Mike Mohamed (hamstring) is questionable against Jacksonville.

S Jawanza Starling (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday and may not play against Jacksonville.

