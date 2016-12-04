Houston Texans - PlayerWatch

DE Jadeveon Clowney will not travel with the team when it heads to Green Bay to play the Packers on Sunday. Clowney has wrist and elbow injuries that will keep him sidelined. Clowney has recorded only three sacks this season, but he is tied for fourth in the NFL with a dozen tackles for losses -- a career high. The former top overall pick in the draft has already missed more than a dozen games in his short career. The Texans are already without J.J. Watt, who suffered a season-ending back injury.