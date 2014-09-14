Preview: Texans at Raiders

(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting ABOUT THE RAIDERS to reflect Jones-Drew missed practice for the second straight day)

The Houston Texans attempt to halt their road losing streak without their top overall draft pick as they visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Houston, which has dropped seven in a row away from home, took a major hit in its season-opening victory over Washington as rookie linebacker Jadeveon Clowney suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the second quarter. The 21-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Despite the loss of Clowney, the Texans came up with a strong defensive effort against the Redskins to snap their 14-game overall skid and get halfway to their win total of the 2013 season. Oakland opened the campaign with its seventh consecutive loss, a road setback against the New York Jets. Derek Carr, the team’s second-round pick this year, completed 20-of-32 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut but was sacked twice and received little help from his running game.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Texans -3. O/U: 39.5.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (1-0): Whitney Mercilus will fill in for Clowney after losing his starting job to the rookie during the preseason. Mercilus, who was a first-round pick in 2012, registered seven sacks while starting every game last season. First-year coach Bill O‘Brien’s defense registered three sacks and recovered a pair of fumbles against Washington while the special teams blocked a punt and an extra point.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (0-1): Oakland finished with 25 net yards rushing as Darren McFadden gained 15 on four carries while newcomer Maurice Jones-Drew recorded 11 on nine attempts. Jones-Drew missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a hand injury and is danger of missing the contest. The Raiders gained a total of 158 yards in the season opener while allowing 402, including 212 on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oakland lost its first three meetings with the Texans before posting a 28-23 victory at Houston last season.

2. Texans DE J.J. Watt had a strong game after signing a six-year, $100 million contract extension earlier in the week, registering a sack and recovering a fumble while also blocking an extra point.

3. Raiders WR Rod Streater was Carr’s favorite target in the opener, catching five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

PREDICTION: Raiders 24, Texans 20