Foster, Texans run over Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Bill O‘Brien may be in his rookie season as the Houston Texans’ coach, but it didn’t take him long to learn that handing the ball to running back Arian Foster is a good idea.

Foster carried 28 times for 138 yards and a touchdown Sunday, leading the Texans to a 30-14 victory over Oakland at the O.co Coliseum, spoiling the Raiders’ home-opener.

Foster carried 27 times for 103 yards in the Texans’ season-opening victory the previous week against the Washington Redskins.

“He kind of knows what kind of running back I am and what I want to be and what kind of running team we’ve been here in the past,” Foster said. “He said he wants to continue that mode of running the football and playing good defense, and that’s the kind of team we’ll be.”

Foster missed the final eight games with a back injury last season, a 2-14 nightmare for Houston. This year, he is healthy again, and the Texans are off to a 2-0 start.

“Just like last week, I feel like he got stronger as the game went on,” O‘Brien said. “He’s got really good vision, really good cutting ability and he took care of the ball today. He’s just an all-around really, really good running back.”

The Texans built a 17-0, first-half lead and led 27-0 after three quarters before the Raiders (0-2) scored early in the fourth period on running back Darren McFadden’s 1-yard run.

Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who beat the Raiders in 2011 with the Buffalo Bills and 2013 with the Tennessee Titans, completed 14 of 19 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Wide receiver Andre Johnson caught six passes for 74 yards, and wideout DeAndre Hopkins caught three passes for 22 yards and a score.

O‘Brien also unveiled a new offensive weapon -- J.J. Watt. The All-Pro defensive end lined up as a tight end and caught his first career NFL pass, good for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

“I feel like a little kid,” Watt said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Raiders rookie quarterback Derek Carr, making his first career start at the Coliseum, completed 27 of 42 passes for 263 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the Raiders in rushing with 58 yards on four carries with a long of 41. Wide receiver James Jones caught nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, a 9-yard grab with 13 seconds to play. McFadden gained 37 yards on 12 carries.

“Whenever we lose, anything goes bad, put it all on me because I can handle it,” Carr said. “I have no problem doing that. As the leader of the offense, I need to do a better job at my position and we’ll be better. I can promise you that. I work my tail off, and I‘m going to continue to work my tail off until this thing gets fixed.”

Houston won the turnover battle 4-0, recovering two fumbles and intercepting two passes. The Texans outrushed the Raiders 188 yards to 101.

“That’s a recipe for getting your butt kicked,” Raiders coach Dennis Allen said. “I told the players in there just now, the only people that can change it are the people in that locker room, coaches and players. We’ve got to make a conscious decision that we want to get this thing changed. But you can’t start off a game like that and allow the opponent to just run the football down the field.”

The Texans took the opening kick and drove 80 yards on nine plays for a touchdown, Fitzpatrick hitting Watt with 9:37 left in the first quarter. On second-and-4 from the Raiders’ 41, Foster knifed off left tackle and raced 40 yards. Two plays later, Fitzpatrick found Watt, who lined up left and broke wide open behind the Raiders’ defense.

Oakland went three-and-out, and Houston drove 70 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown. Foster scored on a 5-yard run with five seconds left in the period, making it 14-0.

“You work offseason so you can perform for your team in the season,” Foster said. “Hopefully, that’s what I‘m doing, but it’s a team effort out there. I‘m glad we got the win.”

During Houston’s second touchdown drive, Fitzpatrick hit tight end Garrett Graham with a 26-yard pass on third-and-8 from the Texans’ 47, taking advantage of a mismatch with Raiders linebacker Sio Moore. Then on third-and-6 from the 23, Fitzpatrick threw a 10-yard strike Johnson, who beat Raiders cornerback Tarell Brown.

Early in the second quarter, Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson cut in front of tight end Mychal Rivera, intercepted Carr’s pass and returned it 56 yards to the Raiders’ 24. That theft set up Randy Bullock’s 33-yard field goal, increasing Houston’s lead to 17-0 with 10:31 left in the half.

“I think our defense is having fun right now,” Watt said. “The way the guys play, the way that everybody does their job, everybody plays within the system, goes out there and flies around. It’s a fun defense to play in, but there are still some things we need to get cleaned up.”

The Raiders nearly caught a huge break late in the first half when Jones caught a 25-yard pass, recovered his own fumble at Houston’s 28 and ran 14 yards. But Jones fumbled again, with cornerback Johnathan Joseph forcing the turnover. Strong safety D.J. Swearinger recovered at the Houston 3.

The Texans capitalized on another Raiders turnover early in the second half, increasing their lead to 24-0 on Fitzpatrick’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins with 8:29 left in the third quarter. Houston’s defense set up that score when Swearinger stripped Rivera and Joseph recovered the fumble and returned it 49 yards to the Raiders’ 21.

Bullock’s 39-yard field goal made it 27-0 with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter.

NOTES: Raiders starting MLB Nick Roach (concussion) was inactive for the second consecutive game. ... Raiders starting RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand) was inactive. ... Texans P Shane Lechler played his first game at the O.co Coliseum since leaving the Raiders and signing with Houston last season as a free agent. Lechler played his first 13 NFL seasons with Oakland. ... Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus started in place of Jadeveon Clowney, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the week and was inactive. ... Raiders WR Rod Streater (hip) and LB Sio Moore (ankle) left the game in the third quarter. ... Texans SS D.J. Swearinger (elbow) left the game in the fourth quarter.