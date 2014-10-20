Preview: Texans at Steelers

Two of the league’s top rushers go head-to-head when Le‘Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers play host to Arian Foster and the Houston Texans on Monday night in a matchup of .500 teams. Bell ranks second in the league in rushing for the Steelers, who are plagued by a defense surrendering big plays both through the air and on the ground. Foster is third in the NFL for the Texans, who are in the midst of a two-game skid.

J.J. Watt may be having an MVP-type season but the Texans have yet to make good on their promising start. After winning just twice last year, Houston already has three wins but have since surrendered 694 yards through the air dropping back-to-back decisions to Dallas and Indianapolis. Aside from Watt, Houston is struggling ranked 27th in the league in total defense.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Steelers -3. O/U: 44.5.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (3-3): Houston hopes to get back the services of rookie linebacker and No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney following knee surgery to bolster its pass defense. It could reap instant rewards as Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked 11 times in the past three games. Offensively, the Texans have had their problems through the air as Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown six interceptions and just three touchdowns in his past four games.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (3-3): Pittsburgh hopes the beginning of a three-game homestand will remedy a shaky start which finds them sitting in the AFC North cellar. The Steelers have alternated wins and losses since starting the season with a 30-27 victory over Cleveland but lost to the Browns last week as Roethlisberger recorded a season-low 64.4 rating and threw his first interception in the last four games. Bell remains consistent, averaging 5.2 yards a carry, and star receiver Antonio Brown is just three yards behind Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson for the league lead.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh’s offense ranks 31st in the red zone.

2. Houston WR Andre Johnson needs 10 receiving yards to pass Steve Largent (13,089) for 14th place in NFL history.

3. The Steelers are 25-5 at home on Monday night, including 8-0 at Heinz Field.

PREDICTION: Steelers 24, Texans 14.