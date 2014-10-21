Second-quarter surge pushes Steelers past Texans

PITTSBURGH -- At home on “Monday Night Football,” the Pittsburgh Steelers are next to impossible to beat.

They proved it yet again with a stirring comeback, rallying from 13 points down in the first half to beat the Houston Texans 30-23.

The Steelers (4-3) won a record 16th consecutive Monday night home game, including an 8-0 mark at Heinz Field.

The Texans (3-4) dropped their third game in a row and fell for the fourth time in past five games after a 2-0 start.

Pittsburgh wiped out a 13-0 deficit late in the second quarter, erupting for 24 points in a span of two minutes, 54 seconds to grab a 24-13 halftime lead.

“This is a big win for us,” said Steelers rookie wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who snagged a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the first catch of his NFL debut. “It was really exciting to contribute to a win like this.”

Steelers running back Le‘Veon Bell had 145 total yards and joined Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray as the only players in the NFL with 100-plus yards from scrimmage in every game this season.

Bell, who rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries, set career highs with 88 receiving yards on eight catches and snagged his first career touchdown reception on a 2-yard pass from Roethlisberger in the second quarter.

Roethlisberger’s two first-half touchdown passes and 265 passing yards helped the Steelers pull within one game of the first-place Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh, which previously struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, went 2-for-3 in that category Monday night.

“That was huge,” Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said. “We were finally able to put seven points on the board and not three in the red zone. We were tired of settling for three points down there.”

Houston quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to running back Arian Foster with 1:31 remaining to draw the Texans within a touchdown. The Steelers recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Pittsburgh’s Shaun Suisham kicked field goals of 30 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter, and Houston’s Randy Bullock added a 31-yarder.

Foster, whose fumble late in the second quarter set up a Pittsburgh touchdown, gained 102 yards on 20 carries. Fitzpatrick finished 21-for-32 for 262 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

“We had a terrible second quarter,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “We couldn’t come back from it. Just too many turnovers. We just had a hard time overcoming all of those things.”

Roethlisberger, who completed 23 of 33 passes on the night, connected with Bryant and Bell for touchdowns in the late-second-quarter surge. Antonio Brown threw a 3-yard scoring strike to fellow wide receiver Lance Moore in that sequence, and Suisham added a 44-yard field goal.

“It was just a few crazy minutes of football,” Roethlisberger said. “I‘m just happy we were able to punch it in the end zone a few times and get some momentum going.”

Bullock had kicked field goals of 39 and 38 yards to stake Houston to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Texans, who scored on their first three possessions of the game, marched 94 yards on 10 plays on their opening series and grabbed a 7-0 lead on running back Alfred Blue’s first career touchdown catch, an 11-yard pass from Fitzpatrick.

“It was miserable and just a terrible, terrible display of offensive football by us,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was about as bad as it gets and as bad as I’ve ever seen.”

NOTES: Houston DE J.J. Watt recovered a fumble for the third time this year, the top total in the NFL. ... Steelers RB Le‘Veon Bell became the first player in franchise history to compile more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first seven games of a season. ... Veteran Steelers DE Brett Keisel made his first start of the season and recorded his second career interception. ... Pittsburgh RT Marcus Gilbert left the game in the second quarter with a possible concussion and did not return. He was replaced by Mike Adams. ... Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, was inactive. He has not played since Week 1 while recovering from knee surgery. ... Pittsburgh will play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, while Houston will visit the Tennessee Titans.