Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak returned as free safety Ed Reed was leaving.

Kubiak returned to work Monday on a limited basis, and he was back on the practice field on Wednesday. He’ll coach the Texans against Oakland at Reliant Stadium on Sunday, potentially from the press box.

“It’s just great to be back, great to be back on the field,” Kubiak said in his first comments since suffering a mini-stroke at halftime of the Indianapolis game on Nov. 3. “They’ve got me on kind of a different schedule, kind of hard to adjust to. But I‘m adjusting to it. I‘m listening to them. Plus, my wife (Rhonda) is pretty rough to deal with right now. I‘m listening, doing what they tell me to do.”

Kubiak said he doesn’t remember much about the episode in which he collapsed on the sideline as he was leaving the field for the dressing room. He was carted off the field to an ambulance that took him to Methodist Hospital about five minutes from Reliant Stadium.

“I really don’t remember a lot,” he said. “I remember right before the half not feeling very good, had a headache and that’s about the last thing I remember. From there, I was over at the hospital talking to some different people. That’s about it.”

Kubiak explained the decision to waive Reed on Tuesday. Reed, 35, played 12 snaps in Sunday’s 27-24 loss at Arizona. He was demoted to the dime package by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips three weeks ago.

After the loss to the Cardinals, Reed said the Texans were outplayed and outcoached.

”It all gets back to football,“ Kubiak said. ”We’re playing young guys, and we really like the way (strong safety) D.J. (Swearinger) and (free safety) Shiloh are playing. His role became diminished, especially the last (two) weeks.

”Like I told him, in respect to his career and what he’s done, and for us to be in a situation where we’re playing him eight to 10 plays, and that was going to continue, I thought it was fair to give him an opportunity to play somewhere else, whatever he wanted to do. That’s how we came to the conclusion.

“He and I talked about it, and we’ll continue with these young guys. They’ve been doing a good job.”

Kubiak said he’s not concerned that people think Reed was cut because of his criticism.

“No, that’s just part of it,” he said about the speculation that Reed was waived because he was critical. “When you’re in the position we’re in right now, obviously, there’s a lot of disappointment. Everything little thing gets magnified, but the bottom line is it gets down to playing football.”

Receiver Andre Johnson, who played with Reed at the University of Miami, was his best friend on the team.

“It’s not something you want to see, but it’s part of the business,” Johnson said. “I had a chance to talk to him last night, and he’s not in a bad place or anything like that. You wish he still could be here, but that’s not what it is. The decision is made, and you’ve got to move on from it.”

For five starts and seven games, Reed made $5,437,500 from the Texans. He cleared waivers. Now he has a chance to sign with a Super Bowl contender.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up somewhere else,” Johnson said. “It just didn’t work out here. It’s disappointing for everybody.”

SERIES HISTORY: 8th regular-season meeting. Texans lead series, 5-2. They are 2-1 at Reliant Stadium and 3-1 at Oakland. The Raiders won the last game 25-20 at Reliant Stadium in 2011. It was the weekend owner Al Davis died.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Arian Foster underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a ruptured disk in his neck. Dr. Robert Watkins of Watkins Spine in Marina Del Rey, Calif., performed the surgery.

Watkins has operated on 173 NFL players, including Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski.

--Don’t feel sorry for Ed Reed. For playing in seven games, including five starts, he was paid $5,437,500.

Reed signed a three-year, $15-million contract this year. He counts $2.77 million against the salary cap this year and $2.666 million in 2015.

There’s no third-year salary cap hit because the amortization of his $2 million signing bonus accelerates into 2014.

--Coach Gary Kubiak declined to name Case Keenum as his starting quarterback the rest of the season even though he has 822 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions and a 105.1 rating in three starts.

Kubiak believes Keenum needs to be challenged. That’s the way he’s handled his second-year quarterback since the start of camp, and Keenum has shown remarkable improvement.

Even though Kubiak won’t admit it, expect Keenum to start the rest of the season unless he’s injured.

”I‘m going to keep going week-to-week,“ Kubiak said. ”Matt’s (Schaub) working really hard. I know Matt wants back on the field. I think Case has played really well and done a lot of good things. He has made a lot of mistakes, too, that he’s got to correct.

“We’ve been in some close games with the ball in his hand at the end of the game, and we’ve got to get over the hump. I think he needs a little pressure on him to continue to have to play well.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 388,357 - Money former FS Ed Reed earned for each of his 14 unassisted tackles in seven games, including five starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Honestly, there’s been a few times I’ve been lucky. I guess I‘m living right. There were some chances that the defenders got their hands on the ball. There’s been a few spots where I’ve taken some chances and gotten lucky. I try to be conscious of it. The No. 1 job of any quarterback is to protect the ball. I need to do a better job of it in some of those situations because you’re not always going to get lucky.” -- QB Case Keenum, on throwing 102 passes without an interception, eight behind Matt Schaub’s team record of 110.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--RB Arian Foster was placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back.

--CB Kareem Jackson has a bruised sternum and sore ribs and is listed as questionable for the Oakland game.

--TE Ryan Griffin caught his first touchdown pass against Arizona but suffered a concussion and left the game. He has been ruled out of the Oakland game.

--CB Elbert Mack has a hamstring and groin injuries and will miss the Oakland game.

--RB Ben Tate will start a third consecutive game despite playing with four cracked ribs.

--ILB Mike Mohamed (hamstring) is listed as questionable to face Oakland.

--ILB Darryl Sharpton (foot/toe) was limited Friday but will start against Oakland.

--LG Wade Smith (knee) was limited Friday but will start against Oakland.

--P Shane Lechler (flu) didn’t practice again Friday and is listed as questionable to face Oakland, his former team.

--ILB Joe Mays missed practice Friday because of knee and abdomen injuries but will start against Oakland.

--FS Shiloh Keo (Achilles) returned to full practice Friday and will face Oakland.

PLAYER NOTES

--P Shane Lechler, who’s in his first year with the Texans after spending his first 13 seasons with the Raiders, needs 26 yards to give him 50,337 and move past Chris Gardocki and into fifth place on the NFL’s career list.

--WR Andre Johnson needs four catches to give him 884 and move past Keenan McCardell into 15th place on the NFL’s career list. He needs 43 yards to give him 12,189 and move past Charlie Joiner into 18th place.

--DE Antonio Smith has 4.5 sacks. He needs 2.5 to equal his career high of seven set last season.

--WR Keshawn Martin is averaging 26.3 yards on kickoff returns but only 5.2 on punt returns.

GAME PLAN: With running back Arian Foster out for the season and backup Ben Tate playing with four cracked ribs, the Texans’ running game has been too inconsistent.

Their play-action passing game is predicated on the defense worrying about the run. In the second half, defenses are abandoning the run and teeing off on quarterback Case Keenum. In his three starts, he has seven touchdown passes but only one in the second half.

Defensively, the Texans will attempt to shut down the Raiders’ running game and, if he plays, force quarterback Terrelle Pryor to pass. Pryor sat out practice Wednesday with a sore knee.

The Texans will have to make sure to be disciplined in their pass rush to keep Pryor from taking off and running for yards.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Texans LDE J.J. Watt, who leads the team with 6.5 sacks, vs. Raiders RG Mike Brisiel, who played his first four seasons with the Texans -- Watt has played three consecutive outstanding games, but they’ve lost them all. Teams double him most of the time because he’s quick off the ball and relentless until the whistle. Besides being the team’s best pass rusher, he’s exceptional against the run. Brisiel played one season with Watt before signing with the Raiders. Brisiel is a strong, hard-nosed, old-fashion type of player. He’ll need help from RT Tony Pashos.

--Texans P Shane Lechler, who was Oakland’s fifth-round pick in 2000, vs. Raiders P Marquette King, who replaced him this season -- Lechler is one of the greatest punters in NFL history, averaging 47.6 yards for his career and 48.8 in his first season with the Texans. He put 20 inside the 20 and has three touchbacks. His net is 37.6 yards this season because the punt coverage has been terrible. That’s not his fault. The Raiders elected not to sign Lechler. King has rewarded their faith in him. He averages 48.6 yards. He put 12 inside the 20 and has eight touchbacks.