Houston Texans - TeamReport

Already riding a 12-game losing streak, the Texans have been forced to make changes in the starting lineup at quarterback and running back for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Schaub, who threw four touchdown passes in the victory at Denver last season, is starting his first game since the Texans (2-12) lost 38-13 to St. Louis on Oct. 13. Before coach Gary Kubiak was fired, Schaub came off the bench two times when starter Case Keenum was ineffective.

Keenum, who has thrown an interception in five consecutive games, suffered ligament damage in his right thumb when he was sacked for the fourth and final time in last Sunday’s 25-3 loss at Indianapolis. Winless in eight starts in his second season, Keenum had a splint on his thumb on Wednesday when he was unable to practice.

Interim coach Wade Phillips said Keenum will have to wear the splint the rest of the week and that he might be able to play in the last game at Tennessee. It’s way too early to tell.

Starting against Denver and possibly Tennessee gives Schaub a chance to audition for a new team. He’s expected to be waived in March and designated as a June 1 salary cap casualty, meaning he’ll count $3.5 million against the 2014 cap.

It will be interesting to see how the fans react to Schaub. He has been booed at home this season when he has struggled, and fans cheered when he was injured.

“Our team’s 100 percent behind him,” Phillips said. “I know our real fans are going to be cheering for our team and also for him because he’s had a rough year like all of us, but he’s determined to come out and play well. We’re going to support him.”

Meanwhile, running back Ben Tate was placed on injured reserve. Tate said he suffered a cracked rib - one of the four he cracked Oct. 20 in a loss at Kansas City. He played hurt, but doctors wouldn’t allow him to play with the new injury.

Tate, who’s in the last year of his contract, has likely played his last game with the Texans. He’s expected to sign with a new team for a lot more than the Texans could pay him because they will have Arian Foster back as the starter next season.

Foster was placed on injured reserve after suffering a back injury against the Chiefs. He underwent surgery.

Tate will not require surgery.

Tate finished with 181 carries for 771 yards and four touchdowns this season. Foster had 121 carries for 542 yards and two touchdowns.

Dennis Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent who was signed off Cleveland’s practice squad after Foster was lost, will start against Denver. Johnson has 37 carries for 154 yards.

Veteran Deji Karim, who was signed off the street when Foster went down, will be the backup. The Texans signed free agent Jonathan Grimes as the third back.

SERIES HISTORY: 5th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 2-2. The Texans won 31-25 at Denver last season. The Texans also won at Reliant Stadium in 2007. The Broncos won at home in 2004 and 2010. They haven’t met in the playoffs.

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Ben Tate played the last seven games with four cracked ribs. In the last year of his contract, he gutted it out until this week when he broke one that had healed. The Texans placed him on injured reserve.

”You hope they don’t get it again,“ Phillips said. ”We had it protected, certainly. Ben said had it been on the other side, he probably would have tried to shoot it up, (but now) I think it’s time to make sure (to) worry about his health first.

“I’ve said all along I thought he was a really tough son of a gun. A lot of guys won’t get shot up for anything. A cracked rib is a problem, but it’s not something too serious as far as his overall health. But once you get it multiple times, I think you’ve got to shut him down.”

--Quarterback Case Keenum’s thumb injury might be fortunate for him. He’s coming off his worst game in the 25-3 loss last week at Indianapolis - his eighth consecutive defeat as a starter.

Keenum was 18-for-34 passing for 168 yards. He threw two interceptions and no touchdown passes. He was sacked four times, including once for a safety. His rating was 42.3.

”He had a rough game overall,“ Phillips said. ”Sometimes young quarterbacks have to hit rock bottom to bounce back up. Some of them don’t bounce back up and don’t end up good quarterbacks.

”He’s a great kid. I think he takes the blame for everything, but we’ve got to help him. He saw the blitzes when they were coming, but seeing blitzes and getting rid of the football is different than just seeing them.

“That and reading coverages is not an easy process, especially for a young quarterback to know exactly where to go with even though he goes through it over and over in his meetings.”

--When he played for Indianapolis, quarterback Peyton Manning played some of his best games against the Texans.

However, the Texans have won their last two against Manning. They defeated him in his last healthy season with the Colts and last season with the Broncos.

”Obviously, a great, great challenge for our defense,“ interim coach Wade Phillips said. ”What more can you say about him besides being the all-time, all-time quarterback. He’s having a tremendous year, one of the greatest years ever.

“We’re have to step up our defensive play and especially our pass defense. They’re the No. 1 offense in the league. Not just him, but their whole offense. They move the ball better than anybody in the league. I think we’re (ranked) fourth now in (defense).”

--Penalties are escalating to epic numbers. The Texans have been called for 28 penalties for 291 yards in their last two losses to Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

Houston has committed penalties of aggression and brain-dead penalties like lining up in the neutral zone.

”I‘m harping on it with the coaches in meetings to just overemphasize anything that we see that might be a penalty,“ Phillips said. ”The players will hear that from our coaches.

“It’s an inordinate amount of penalties, certainly. I do know that the most penalized team in the league is Seattle, who has the best record in the league. I know the Broncos are tied with us as far as number of penalties. So you can overcome penalties.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 42 - League-leading number of quarterback hits this season by defensive end J.J. Watt.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You are what you put on the field, and right now we’re a bad team. We play bad ball. One thing we’ve consistently done this year is be inconsistent.” - Left guard Wade Smith, when asked about the team’s 12-game losing streak.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andre Johnson has an NFL-best 20 games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards since the merger in 1970.

--QB Matt Schaub has averaged 257.3 yards passing in home games dating back to the start of the 2007 season, his first with the Texans. His yardage ranks sixth in the league during that period behind Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers.

--K Randy Bullock has converted nine consecutive field goals. He has connected on at least one field goal in 12 games in a row. He has made 23 of 32 and has 93 points in his first season as the Texans’ kicker.

--C Chris Myers has played in 135 consecutive games, the longest streak in the league for offensive linemen. The New York Jets’ D‘Brickshaw Ferguson and Arizona’s Darren Colledge are tied for second with 126.

--DE J.J. Watt has a league-best 30 sacks over the last two seasons. He also has a league-best 22 passes defensed.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Case Keenum (thumb) didn’t participate in practice and won’t play against Denver.

--RB Ben Tate (ribs) was placed on injured reserve.

--TE Garrett Graham (hamstring) didn’t participate in practice and may not play against Denver.

--FB Greg Jones (knee) didn’t participate in practice but will start against Denver.

--WR DeVier Posey (ankle) didn’t practice and probably won’t play against Denver.

--TE Owen Daniels (fractured fibula) is eligible to come off short-term injured reserve but hasn’t been cleared by doctors to practice.

--ILB Darryl Sharpton (ankle) didn’t participate in practice but should start against Denver.

--CB Johnathan Joseph (groin) didn’t participate in practice but should start against Denver.

--WR Andre Johnson (wrist) didn’t participate in practice but will start against Denver.

--LG Wade Smith (knee) didn’t practice but will start against Denver.

--DE Antonio Smith (knee) didn’t practice but will play against Denver.

--OLB Justin Tuggle (elbow) was limited in practice and should play against Denver.

--ILB Joe Mays (knee) was limited in practice but should play against Denver.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

DENVER BRONCOS

--OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (thumb), WR Wes Welker (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (illness)

-- PROBABLE: CB Champ Bailey (foot), TE Joel Dreessen (knee), WR Trindon Holliday (shoulder), T Winston Justice (finger), G Chris Kuper (ankle), QB Peyton Manning (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (shoulder), TE Julius Thomas (knee), LB Danny Trevathan (shoulder)

HOUSTON TEXANS

--OUT: QB Case Keenum (right thumb), WR DeVier Posey (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Garrett Graham (hamstring), RB Brad Smelley (back)

--PROBABLE: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), WR Andre Johnson (wrist), RB Greg Jones (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (groin), LB Joe Mays (knee), T Derek Newton (knee), LB Darryl Sharpton (ankle), DE Antonio Smith (knee), G Wade Smith (knee), S D.J. Swearinger (foot), LB Justin Tuggle (elbow), CB Josh Victorian (back), DE J.J. Watt (hand), LS Jonathan Weeks (back), QB T.J. Yates (back).

GAME PLAN:

Ordinarily, the Texans would want to run the ball as much as possible to try to control the clock and keep quarterback Peyton Manning on the bench. But with Ben Tate following Arian Foster to injured reserve, having a productive running game is out of the question. The Texans’ only chance is for Matt Schaub, starting in place of the injured Case Keenum, throw it all over the field and hope to outgun Manning.

Defensively, the Texans won’t try to blitz Manning with more than a five-man rush. They’ve only beaten him three times in 11 years, but they have a two-game winning streak against him. The defensive backs have to cover well, of course, but the pass rushers have to force him to get rid of the ball and hope they can disrupt his timing with his receivers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans QB Matt Schaub, who’s starting for the first time since Oct. 13, vs. Broncos FS Mike Adams, who’s fifth on the team with 49 tackles -- Expect Schaub to air it out like last season when he threw four touchdown passes and led the Texans to a victory over the Broncos. Adams, a crafty 10-year veteran, has to provide double-team help with receiver Andre Johnson, who’ll be Schaub’s favorite target. Schaub will have to make quick decisions and get rid of the ball fast to avoid sacks from pass rushers like Von Miller and Shaun Phillips.

--Texans CB Kareem Jackson, the team’s most physical defensive back, vs. Broncos WR Eric Decker, who has become Manning’s second-favorite target -- Jackson is 5-10, 188, so it’s a size mismatch with the 6-3, 214-pound Deckler, who has 73 catches for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns. Decker catches the ball down the field, so Jackson has to stick with him and then show some ball skills. He must work hard to avoid pass interference, a problem that has plagued the defensive backs in general and Jackson in particular.