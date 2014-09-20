Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Of all the things the Houston Texans have done well during their 2-0 start, none is more surprising than the near-perfect performance of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Playing with his fifth team in 10 years and his third in three seasons, Fitzpatrick is off to a tremendous start.

Bolstered by a chain-moving, time-consuming running game ignited by Arian Foster, who leads the NFL with 55 carries and ranks second with 241 rushing yards, Fitzpatrick hasn’t committed a turnover. His 118.4 ranking is second to Peyton Manning’s 126.5.

Coach Bill O‘Brien, who calls the plays, has done an exceptional job of maximizing Fitzpatrick’s strengths and minimizing his weaknesses. Most of his throws have been between the numbers or short routes to the side. He hasn’t thrown the 15-yard out or the 20-yard bullet down the middle or even a post route.

Fitzpatrick, who hasn’t been sacked, has thrown only 41 passes in victories over Washington (17-6) and Oakland (30-14). He has completed 28 for (68.3 percent) 345 yards and three touchdowns. His average gain of 8.41 yards is second to Andy Dalton’s 9.07.

Fitzpatrick has been superb on third down with a 118.8 rating, fourth in the league. He’s completing 73.3 percent on third down, and the Texans are converting at a 55.2 success rate.

Fitzpatrick’s performance begins with being kept clean by an offensive line that has done a terrific job of run blocking and pass protection.

”I think if you look at the fact that I’ve been kept clean and that we’ve put up some good numbers in the running game, that’s kind of how you measure an offensive line,“ Fitzpatrick said. ”So they’ve done a great job the first few games.

“I‘m going to get hit, and I‘m going to get sacked during the year. We’re going to have to overcome adversity. With a new offense, some of that stuff goes out the window a little bit in terms of having to start all of the communications over again, but to have a guy like (center) Chris Myers up front to really get everybody in the right spots, get everybody directed and then the guys that have played together, it’s a nice luxury to have.”

The Texans visit the New York Giants on Sunday. They’re 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season. Last year, they lost their final 14 games.

“I‘m glad we’re 2-0,” Fitzpatrick said. “We expected to be 2-0. The mindset we’re taking is that we’ve got to continue to work (because) 2-0 can mean a lot of different things. A lot of things can happen from here on out.”

Which the Texans learned the hard way last season.

SERIES HISTORY: 4th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 2-1. The Giants have won the last two games in 2006 and 2010. The Texans’ victory came at home in 2002, their inaugural season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Strong safety D.J. Swearinger is off to a splendid start. He’s a big reason the Texans are unbeaten and have allowed only 20 points, fewest in the NFL.

No player on the team has made more big plays than Swearinger, who has been involved in three of the six turnovers, two that saved touchdowns and one that set up a touchdown.

“As a DB, everybody has the ability to play, but he’s got an instinctive skill, and it shows in his play,” veteran safety Danieal Manning said. “A lot of young players don’t have that. They develop it later on as they get experience. DJ has it now. He’s got a real knack for the ball.”

--The Texans are 2-0, the same record as last season. They’ve defeated Washington 17-6 and Oakland 30-14.

The Redskins are 1-1 and the Raiders 0-2.

Last season, the Texans beat San Diego on the road and Tennessee at home in overtime to begin the season. Chargers finished 9-7, earned a wild-card berth and won a playoff game. The Titans finished 7-9, and Mike Munchak was fired as their coach.

Comparing the 2-0 starts, the Texans have outscored opponents by 27 points compared to nine last season. They generated more yards and scored more points in 2013, but the current Texans have three advantages.

The defense has allowed three touchdowns compared to seven last season. The Texans are plus-5 in turnover differential compared to minus-2. The offense has converted 55.2 percent on third down compared to 40 percent last season.

“I think third down is game plan specific in terms of looking at a defense and what they’re going to do and really trying to install some things that you think you have an advantage with,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said.

--Bill O‘Brien is two games into his first head-coaching job in the NFL. He spent four years as an assistant under Bill Belichick at New England.

Talking about Sunday’s game at the Giants, O‘Brien said, ”One thing that’s always stood out to me about this league is that every week is a challenge.

”Every week there’s a great coaching staff on the other side line and top-level players that are the best in the world at what they do.

“Our guys were very attentive in the meeting (Monday). I think they’ll practice hard, and we’ll put together a good game plan, but it will be a big-time challenge for us.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 31 - A league-best individual 100-yard rushing games the Texans have compiled since the start of the 2010 season, four more than the next team (Minnesota).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love Bill. He’s a great coach, in my opinion. He knows how to handle somebody getting a lot of touches, and he knows how to handle players in this league. He’s going to do a good job of that.” - RB Arian Foster, when asked about his league-high 55 carries and how much longer O‘Brien, who calls the plays, can ask him to shoulder that kind of workload.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), S Shiloh Keo (calf)

--Questionable: RB Arian Foster (hamstring), G Ben Jones (ankle, knee), S D.J. Swearinger (elbow)

--Probable: LB Akeem Dent (hamstring), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (foot), TE Garrett Graham (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), DE Tim Jamison (groin), WR Andre Johnson (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (foot), DT Louis Nix (wrist), RB Jay Prosch (hand)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: LB Jon Beason (foot, toe), WR Odell Beckham (hamstring), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring)

--Questionable: T James Brewer (back), T Charles Brown (shoulder), P Steve Weatherford (left ankle)

--Probable: DT Markus Kuhn (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andre Johnson leads the Texans with 12 catches for 167 yards, but he has one fewer touchdown catch than defensive end J.J. Watt (one).

--C Chris Myers has started 114 consecutive games, the longest active streak of any NFL center. He hasn’t missed a start since the Texans acquired him from Denver in 2008 for a sixth-round draft choice.

--ILB Justin Tuggle, who signed as an undrafted draft choice last year, has won the starting job next to Brian Cushing.

--RB Arian Foster has scored 50 touchdowns dating back to the start of the 2010 season, tying him with Adrian Peterson for the league lead.

--OLB Ricky Sapp, who was waived during preseason, was re-signed. Jason Ankrah, an undrafted rookie, was placed on waivers. The coaches wanted a player with experience for the backup role.

GAME PLAN: It would be foolish to think the Texans will deviate from the same offensive and defensive plans that have worked against Washington and Oakland. On offense, they want to utilize Arian Foster (55 for 241) as much as possible to move the chains and control the clock. When he needs a breather, they’ll use rookie Alfred Blue, who has 12 carries for 40 yards. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will throw safe passes and be asked to convert on third down. Defensively, Romeo Crennel doesn’t mind giving up yards. The idea is to avoid big plays in the passing game and to force turnovers. They’ve allowed one touchdown pass.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans CB Johnathan Joseph, who forced two fumbles in the victory at Oakland, vs. Giants WR Victor Cruz, who dropped several passes in the loss to Arizona. Cruz is third on the team with seven catches for 87 yards, very un-Cruz like. Like the other receivers, Cruz has dropped too many of Eli Manning’s passes, which has killed the passing game and contributed mightily to the two defeats. Joseph covers the opponent’s best receiver. He didn’t play in preseason because of a foot injury, but he has played in the first two games, including forcing two fumbles against the Raiders. Joseph can turn and run with just about anybody, but Crennel is having him and Kareem Jackson, the other starting corner, play loose coverage. The idea is to keep receivers in front of them and reduce big plays. So far, it’s worked.

--Texans LT Duane Brown, who’s off to an outstanding start, vs. Giants RDE Jason Pierre-Paul, who’s the team’s best pass rusher. Brown hasn’t allowed his man to get within breathing distance of Fitzpatrick. The Texans haven’t allowed a sack in two games. He’ll have his hands full with Pierre-Paul, who’s quick and strong and can be relentless as he pursues the quarterback. Brown also has done a terrific job of run blocking. The Giants have allowed 150 yards a game rushing, so Brown will be trying to clear space for Arian Foster between the tackles.