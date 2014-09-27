Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

The front seven in a 3-4 defense is supposed to be able to stop the run, but the Texans are allowing 141.7 yards a game and 5.2 yards a carry during their 2-1 start.

The Texans were embarrassed by Giants running back Rashad Jennings, who pounded them between the tackles for 176 yards on 34 carries.

On Sunday, the Texans host Buffalo. The Bills average 131 yards rushing and 4.5 yards a carry. They’ve got an effective one-two punch in C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson.

If the front seven, specifically the defensive line, gets manhandled again, the Bills will be able to control the ball at NRG Stadium.

”There are definitely things we can correct, and that’s one of our biggest focuses right now,“ defensive end J.J. Watt said Wednesday. ”It’s gap accountability, tackling, first and foremost, but then everybody performing our role, doing our job and making sure we’re where we need to be at every level of the defense to make sure that we can stop that run.

“And then, obviously, after we accomplish that, get after the passer.”

The Texans’ problem is the group that plays with Watt up front. Nose tackle Jerrell Powe is a career backup forced to start because of injury issues to rookie Louis Nix III, who was placed on injured reserved Wednesday.

End Tim Jamison is a career backup more suited for a 4-3. End Jared Crick is another backup more suited for tackle in a 4-3. That’s Watt and three players who should be reserves. No wonder Watt gets doubled on every down.

The Texans tried to beef up their run defense by signing veteran free agent Ryan Pickett. He’s a 14-year veteran who wasn’t invited back to Green Bay this season. He’s 34 and he’ll play against the Bills because the coaches have a desperate need to improve against the run.

“We need to play better run defense, and, obviously, that always starts up front,” Watt said. “We’re working as hard as we can to get that corrected, and we’re doing it as a team - the coaches and players together. We’re going to make sure we get it right.”

It’s not just the linemen, of course. The linebackers have to improve against the run as well.

Inside linebacker Brian Cushing was in on 17 tackles against the Giants, but too many were in the secondary and not at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Outside linebackers Brooks Reed and Whitney Mercilus have to be disciplined against the Bills because Spiller will bounce outside and burn them around the corner if they pinch in tight.

“You’ve got to take care of your responsibility and follow the game plan,” Reed said.

It’s up to defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to produce a better game plan than the one he had against the Giants. The coaching, as well as the playing, ranged from poor to mediocre, and both have to improve if the Texans are going to beat Buffalo and elevate their record to 3-1.

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 3-3. The Texans won the last game 21-9 in 2012 at NRG Stadium. They’re 1-2 at home against the Bills and 2-1 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Texans placed rookie nose tackle Louis Nix III (wrist) on injured reserve and signed veteran defensive lineman Ryan Pickett, 34, to help bolster their run defense.

Pickett (6-2, 340) played five years for St. Louis and the last eight for Green Bay, which chose to not re-sign him. He’d been residing in San Diego when the Texans called and told him they needed one specific thing from him.

“To help stop the run, that’s what they want me to do,” he said. “I can do what I’ve been doing my whole career. I’ve been playing the run well.”

The Texans rank 25th against the run, allowing 141.7 yards a game and 5.2 yards a carry.

“I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” he said. “I’ve been playing all these years, but I’ve only been playing on first and second down.”

The Texans will use Pickett at end and nose tackle.

“There’s not much I haven’t seen,” Pickett said. “I‘m familiar with the whole game and how it works. I’ve seen every block, every offense. I‘m excited about the opportunity. It’s just about the same defense, just different terminology.”

Pickett had no ill will toward the Packers.

“I had a great time in Green Bay, a great organization,” he said. “I’ve got nothing bad to say about them. Nothing happened. I was a free agent, and they decided to go another route.”

--Bills defensive end Mario Williams, who played his first six seasons with the Texans, is making his second appearance against his former teammates.

The first time Williams played at NRG Stadium he had a sack and seven tackles, but Buffalo lost 21-9 to the Texans in 2012, his first season with the Bills.

”He’s good friend of mine, but we’re great competitors,“ left tackle Duane Brown said. ”I‘m very familiar with him. I know his tendencies. I know his strengths and weaknesses.

“On the flip side, he knows a lot about me as well. I don’t think either one of us have an advantage as far as that goes.”

The Texans didn’t allow a sack in victories over Washington and Oakland. They allowed two in the 30-17 loss to the New York Giants, who got consistent pressure on quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

”We recognize what we have in front of us Sunday, and we’re looking forward to it,“ Brown said. ”Mario’s doing great. He’s always been a very talented guy, a freak athlete with that great combination of size and speed. He presents a different set of challenges.

“I‘m sure it’s special for him to play here. He’s always up for a game against the Texans, and we’re going to have to prepare accordingly.”

--Center Chris Myers, acquired from Denver for a sixth-round draft choice in 2008, starts his 100th regular-season game for the Texans on Sunday.

Defensive end J.J. Watt has watched Myers across the line of scrimmage in practice for the last four years.

”It’s phenomenal,“ Watt said about Myers starting 100 in a row. ”Chris is a true professional. He takes care of his business every day. Chris the person is even better than Chris the player.

“He’s a family man. He’s a very charitable man. He’s a guy that does the right thing all the time. He’s a guy that I look up to, a guy that I respect very much.”

--After the Giants beat the Texans 30-17 and dominated their front seven with 193 yards rushing, right tackle Justin Pugh said the Texans’ defensive line “tapped out.”

Defensive end J.J. Watt was asked about Pugh’s comments on Wednesday.

“Who’s that? No, I didn’t see that,” said Watt, who was asked twice about Pugh’s mixed-martial arts reference. “I don’t even know what it means. Who said it? I still don’t know what it is.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 - Catches needed by Andre Johnson on Sunday to tie Marvin Harrison as the fastest players in history to have 950 receptions. Harrison accomplished the feat in 158 games. Sunday will be Johnson’s 158th game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Playing in front of that crowd - how much they love football, how much they love the Bills, the history there - it’s a lot of fun to play in that stadium when you’re a Bill and that place is rocking.” - Texans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, when asked about his three seasons (2010-12) as Buffalo’s starter.

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: WR Marcus Easley (knee), LB Randell Johnson (knee)

--Doubtful: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), G Chris Williams (back)

--Probable: CB Ron Brooks (illness), QB E.J. Manuel (abdomen), LB Keith Rivers (groin), S Da‘Norris Searcy (ankle), RB C.J. Spiller (chest), WR Sammy Watkins (ribs), WR Robert Woods (ankle)

Practice Report

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), S Shiloh Keo (calf), S Eddie Pleasant (ankle)

--Questionable: CB A.J. Bouye (groin), RB Arian Foster (hamstring), P Shane Lechler (left hip)

--Probable: DE Jared Crick (neck), CB Kareem Jackson (thigh), DE Tim Jamison (groin), WR Andre Johnson (ankle), G Ben Jones (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (foot, neck/knee), S D.J. Swearinger (elbow, hip)

Practice Report

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Arian Foster, who missed the Giants game because of a hamstring injury, was listed as doubtful Friday.

--P Shane Lechler, listed as questionable Friday, probably won’t play against the Bills because of a hip flexor he suffered against the Giants. He’s getting treatment. The coaches are hoping he can punt on Sunday.

--P Chris Boswell, who played for the Texans in camp and preseason, was signed to the practice squad as an insurance policy in case Shane Lechler is unable to play. He averaged 44.6 yards on 15 punts in preseason, including six inside the 20.

--CB Johnathan Joseph has forced two fumbles, and he’s recovered two fumbles, but he doesn’t have an interception after leading the team with three last season.

--DE Jeoffrey Pagan, a rookie sixth-round pick from Alabama, is going to get more playing time in the defensive line rotation. He got off to a slow start in the offseason because he was recovering from shoulder surgery, but the coaches say he’s improved enough to warrant more playing time.

GAME PLAN: The Texans don’t want Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw at least 30 times against his former team. When he throws at least 30 times, Fitzpatrick has a 9-37-1 record. When he throws fewer than 30 times, he’s 21-12. To throw fewer than 30 times, he needs a running game. Having a healthy Arian Foster is so important to what they want to accomplish on offense. The defense has to contain the running game and force EJ Manuel to throw so the pass rushers can tee off on him.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, who has 13 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns, vs. Bills CB Stephon Gilmore, who comes from Rock Hill, S.C., the same hometown where Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney and CB Johnathan Joseph grew up.

Hopkins played at Clemson and Gilmore at South Carolina. Hopkins is off to a tremendous start. He had a 53-yard catch against the Giants called back. Get the ball in his vicinity and he’ll catch it. He’s got terrific ball skills, incredible hands and outstanding leaping ability. Gilmore, a three-year veteran, played at South Carolina. He covered Hopkins in college. He’s got speed and smarts and plays sound technique.

--Texans DE J.J. Watt, who leads the team with two sacks and four tackles for loss, vs. Bills RT Seantrel Henderson, a talented rookie who had first-round talent but lasted until the seventh round.

Watt has seven quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and two pass deflections. He’ll get double-teamed as he does against every team. He’ll also switch sides trying to get the best matchup. Henderson is 6-7, 330 and loaded with ability. He’s going to be tested early on run blocking and on pass protection. He won’t be able to handle the relentless Watt by himself.