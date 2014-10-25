Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Texans’ trend good only for pitching horse shoes

In 2013, Gary Kubiak’s last season as their coach, the Houston Texans lost nine games by seven or fewer points and finished 2-14.

This season, Bill O‘Brien’s first as their coach, the Texans have lost three consecutive games by seven or fewer points.

Entering Sunday’s game at Tennessee, the Texans are 3-4. They’ve lost four of five games, including Dallas (20-17), Indianapolis (33-28) and Pittsburgh (30-23).

Defensive end J.J. Watt was asked if he thought the Texans have developed a bad trend losing 12 of their last 19 games by seven or fewer points?

”Losing is a bad trend,“ he said. ”I like the way we work. I like the way we fight. We do a good job of fighting back. It’s like I said after the (Pittsburgh) game, and I meant it: I‘m sick of saying we do a good job of fighting back.

“If you give away points, you’re not going to have too much success. It’s concentration and discipline. We need to do a better job in all three phases. We put ourselves in good position. When we don’t just hand away points like we’ve been doing, we’ll be just fine.”

If the Texans snap their losing streak by defeating the Titans, they’ll be 4-4 at the midway point. They’ll host Philadelphia before their bye week.

But if they extend the losing streak to four games at Tennessee, they’ll be 3-5 and looking at 3-6 after the Eagles visit NRG Stadium.

No player knows more about losing with the Texans than wide receiver Andre Johnson, who’s playing in his 12th season.

”I‘m not worried about last year,“ he said when asked to compare the last three defeats to last season. ”All you can do is focus on what’s going on right now.

”I’ve been through a lot here. I’ve seen the worst of the worst. I don’t think it will get any worse. I don’t think anybody around here is feeling down or feeling like, ‘Oh, here we go again.’ The games we’ve lost have been things we’ve done, not something that the other team has done. It’s self-inflicted wounds. You just have to fix it.

“It’s frustrating because you don’t like losing. Probably the most frustrating thing is that you see the potential. It’s just putting it all together.”

SERIES HISTORY: 25th regular-season meeting. Titans lead series, 15-9, including an 8-4 advantage at LP Field. They also have a 7-5 advantage at NRG Stadium. The Titans won the last game 16-10 at LP Field, with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. That loss for the Texans broke a three-game winning streak.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Arian Foster is having an exceptional season. In the last three losses to Dallas, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, he’s reached triple digits, averaging 122.7 yards, including 12 runs of at least 10 yards and 5.8 yards a carry.

For the season, Foster has 126 carries for 615 yards (4.9 a carry) and five touchdowns. He ranks second in the NFL to Dallas’ DeMarco Murray (913 yards).

What makes Foster’s performance even more remarkable is that he missed the New York Giants loss because of a hamstring injury and was limited to 6 yards on eight carries in the victory over Buffalo. In his six games, Foster averages 102.5 yards.

Foster, who missed more than half of last season because of injuries and underwent back surgery in the offseason, had 542 yards rushing in 2013.

--Coach Bill O‘Brien said receiver Andre Johnson was open on some routes in the loss at Pittsburgh. That means quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t see Johnson or was unable to get the ball to him.

Johnson thinks it’s unfair to blame Fitzpatrick, who has to make decisions at the line of scrimmage and reads after the ball is snapped.

”When you don’t win, I think everybody needs to look at themselves and see what they can do better,“ said Johnson, who has a team-best 39 catches. ”You just can’t dwell on one person.

“Of course, head coaches and quarterbacks are going to get the bulk of the criticism just because of the position they’re in. I think we all as a group have to pick our play up, not just one or two guys.”

--The Texans have surrendered 13 touchdown passes. Only four teams have allowed fewer.

The Titans, who host the Texans on Sunday, have thrown only nine touchdown passes. They’ve scored more than 17 points only once in their last six games.

Quarterback Jake Locker, who’s been out with a thumb injury, could return against the Texans. Charlie Whitehurst has started in Locker’s place and could start again.

”We don’t know who the starting quarterback is, but both of them have had some success,“ cornerback Johnathan Joseph said. ”They’ve got some weapons at running back. They’ve got good skill guys. They’ve got playmakers at receiver, tight end and running back.

“The biggest thing for us is to learn from our mistakes. The way the NFL works is you have to put it behind you, and you don’t have time to harp on what happened last week. You have to move on and try to get another win.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7-22 - Texans record since losing 42-14 at New England on Dec. 10, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did a good job of fighting back, but I‘m sick of saying we did a good job of fighting back. We need to start play good, disciplined football.” - DE J.J. Watt on turning a 13-0 lead late in the second quarter into a 24-13 deficit in less than three minutes before losing 30-23 at Pittsburgh for a third consecutive defeat by seven or fewer points.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Houston Texans rookie pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney could return to action Sunday for the first time since having knee surgery last month.

“He did what he had to do this week. I think he has a good shot to play on Sunday,” coach Bill O‘Brien said.

If Clowney does play against the Tennessee Titans, it will be on a limited basis, according to the team.

The top pick in the draft this year, Clowney suffered a torn meniscus in the season opener and has not played since.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: CB Darryl Morris (ankle), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee)

--Questionable: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), LB Brian Cushing (knee), LB Brooks Reed (groin), LB John Simon (ankle)

--Probable: LB Akeem Dent (wrist), DE Tim Jamison (groin), WR Andre Johnson (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (knee), LB Mike Mohamed (calf), DT Jerrell Powe (shoulder)

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Doubtful: CB Coty Sensabaugh (knee), TE Taylor Thompson (knee)

--Questionable: LB Quentin Groves (ankle)

--Probable: RB Shonn Greene (hamstring), QB Jake Locker (right hand), DE Ropati Pitoitua (hand)

PLAYER NOTES

--DE J.J. Watt leads the NFL with three fumble recoveries. He owns the team record with nine in his career.

--RB Arian Foster has 16 carries of at least 10 yards, ranking third in the NFL. He missed one game and had only eight carries for 6 yards in another.

--ILB Jeff Tarpinian has nine tackles on special teams, tying him with Washington’s Trenton Robinson and New England’s Matthew Slater for the league lead.

--C Chris Myers has played in 144 consecutive games, the longest active streak for an offensive lineman in the NFL.

--NT Ryan Pickett has made a league-record 25 appearances on Monday Night Football during his 14-year career.

GAME PLAN: The Texans would like to get off to another fast start as they did at Pittsburgh, where they led 13-0 in the second quarter. The Titans have been outscored 37-13 in the first quarter. Like the Texans, they play from behind most of the time. The Texans have led in the first half in two of seven games. Arian Foster is the key. The Titans will have a game plan for him, but he’s been successful with three consecutive games with at least 100 yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick needs to throw on first down more and manage the game. Defensively, they’re hoping to get back outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to help take pressure off end J.J. Watt on the pass rush. They’re coming off their best game of run defense, limiting the Steelers to 76 yards, including 3 a carry. They should be able to stop the Titans’ running game and get after the quarterback.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney, the first pick in the draft, vs. Titans LT Taylor Lewan, the 11th pick in the draft.

Clowney hasn’t played since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery the first week of regular season. He returned to practice this week. The coaches are hoping he can return and play 20 to 30 snaps to work his way back into football shape on the weak side. They’ll probably use him in passing situations. He’s experienced problems moving laterally. More than likely, they’ll tell him to play with his hand on the ground so he can explode off the line and pressure the quarterback. Lewan is starting a third consecutive game in place of the injured Michael Roos. At 6-7, 209, he’s got a wide wingspan and knows how to use it to keep pass rushers away from the quarterback. He ran a 4.87 40-yard dash at the combine, so he moves well. He’s also a mauler with a nasty attitude the coaches love. It’ll be his strength and athleticism against Clowney’s extraordinary God-given ability.

--Texans LG Ben Jones, who’s been inconsistent on pass protection, vs. Titans DRT Jurrell Casey, Tennessee’s best pass rusher.

Jones has been able to play well enough to hold off second-round pick Xavier Su‘a-Filo, selected 33rd overall. Jones, who’s also the backup center and can play either side, doesn’t have a lot of ability, but he uses every ounce of his ability on every play. He’ll get beat by more talented tackles. He’s a physical player who’ll do anything legal and illegal to beat his man. He’s better at run blocking than pass protection. Casey, who’s a natural tackle in a 4-3, plays end in the three-man front and then slides inside over the guard in passing situations. He leads the defense with four sacks. He had 10 1/2 last season. He’s got quickness and strength. He knows how to get leverage and use it to his advantage.