Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Over the first half of the season, the Houston Texans had problems beating the better quarterbacks.

The Texans are 4-4 entering Sunday’s game against Philadelphia at NRG Stadium. The Eagles’ Nick Foles qualifies as one of the best quarterbacks on the schedule.

If the Texans are going to finish .500 or better, they’ll have to defeat an above-average quarterback.

So far, they lost to Eli Manning (New York Giants), Tony Romo (Dallas), Andrew Luck (Indianapolis) and Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh).

They beat Robert Griffin III (Washington), Derek Carr (Oakland), EJ Manuel (Buffalo) and Zach Mettenberger (Tennessee).

They have three games left against rookie quarterbacks - one against Mettenberger (Tennessee) and two against Blake Bortles (Jacksonville).

The Texans capitalized on the inexperience of Carr and Mettenberger. They took advantage of Manuel’s ineptness, and he was benched and replaced by Kyle Orton before the next game.

RG3 was coming off an injury and did not get comfortable in Jay Gruden’s new system during the opening loss to the Texans.

The five teams left on the schedule with winning records also have Foles, Brian Hoyer (Cleveland), Andy Dalton (Cincinnati), Joe Flacco (Baltimore) and Luck at quarterback.

The Philadelphia game should be a gauge of how the Texans are going to do against the best remaining teams.

One reason the best quarterbacks have defeated the Texans is because the secondary surrenders too many passes of 30 or more yards. In Sunday’s victory at Tennessee, they allowed completions of 48 and 43 yards.

The defensive backs force a lot of turnovers. The Texans have forced 17, second in the NFL to Buffalo. But there’s a price to be paid - too many big plays.

The better quarterbacks can adjust to J.J. Watt being the only effective pass rusher.

Bad or inexperienced quarterbacks can’t consistently take advantage of the Texans’ weaknesses. Good quarterbacks can.

If the Texans are going to improve and at least compete for a wild-card berth over the second half, they’ll have to pull an upset or two.

SERIES HISTORY: 4th regular-season meeting. Eagles lead series, 3-0, including 1-0 at NRG Stadium. The Eagles won the last game 34-24 at Lincoln Financial Field in 2010. They won the only game at NRG Stadium 24-10 in 2006.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Arian Foster is on a pace to rush for 1,532 yards and score 18 touchdowns. He has six 100-yard games and 766 yards. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.

In October, Foster averaged 129.8 yards and scored six touchdowns. He had 16 runs of at least 10 yards. He also ran for 22 first downs.

”I think it shows about what he did in the offseason to get ready to come in here and get ready to play,“ coach Bill O‘Brien said about Foster’s recovery from back surgery. ”The thing that’s kind of interesting about that is he’s missed a game and then the other game, the Buffalo game, I think he rushed for less than 20 yards (6 yards on eight carries). So, he’s done this really in six games.

“He’s got really good vision. He’s a smart player. He knows how to set his blocks up. He’s been real good on third down and as a receiver. He’s also a good pass protector. And he’s fun to coach.”

--One of the best moves general manager Rick Smith has made was signing veteran nose tackle Ryan Pickett after the third game of the season. He’s helped improve the run defense dramatically.

“He’s played great,” defensive end J.J. Watt said.

The Texans are 12th against the run, allowing 108.3 yards. In October, they were fifth against the run, surrendering 86.3 yards a game and 3.2 a carry.

--Since the Texans signed free agent cornerback Johnathan Joseph to pair with Kareem Jackson in 2011, opposing quarterbacks have completed 56.2 percent of their passes against the Texans. That’s the lowest completion percentage in the league.

Also during that period, the Texans have allowed 213.2 yards, third-lowest in the NFL.

Safeties come and go, but Jackson and Joseph have been an effective twosome during their 3 1/2 seasons together.

BY THE NUMBERS: 18 - Touchdowns running back Arian Foster is on a pace to score, 14 rushing and four receiving.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know how hard he’s worked to get healthy, to get back to his old form. It’s great to see it again. He’s a special player. We know if we can get him to the second level it’s unlimited potential.” - LT Duane Brown, when asked about the exceptional performance by running back Arian Foster, the league’s second-leading rusher.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned to action last week after missing six games with a knee injury, but he might be sidelined again for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I don’t know,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said Friday regarding Clowney’s status. “I wouldn’t say it looks very good for him playing Sunday.”

O‘Brien said Clowney’s playing status would be a game-time decision.

The problem is not the torn meniscus that Clowney suffered in the first game, forcing him to miss the next six games.

Apparently the problem now is that Clowney is ill, and the sickness has drained Clowney to the extent that the Texans are not sure whether he will be at full strength by Sunday.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--Questionable: S Nate Allen (hamstring), WR Brad Smith (groin)

--Probable: CB Brandon Boykin (hamstring), TE Brent Celek (back), G Todd Herremans (biceps), C Jason Kelce (hernia), LB Mychal Kendricks (calf), WR Jeff Maehl (foot), LB DeMeco Ryans (groin), RB

Darren Sproles (knee), CB Jaylen Watkins (wrist)

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee)

--Questionable: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness), LB Brian Cushing (knee), CB Darryl Morris (ankle)

--Probable: RB Alfred Blue (ankle), RB Arian Foster (knee), DE Tim Jamison (groin), WR Andre Johnson (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (knee), LB Whitney Mercilus (shoulder), LB Brooks Reed (groin), CB Jumal Rolle (wrist), LB John Simon (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andre Johnson had 100-yard performances in two games against the Eagles. He had six catches for 101 yards in 2006 and was six for 149 in 2010.

--ILB Brian Cushing is expected to miss a second consecutive game to rest a sore knee. With the bye week after the Philadelphia game, he should be healthy for the Nov. 16 game at Cleveland.

--CB Johnathan Joseph is tied with Brian Cushing for the team lead with 50 tackles.

--QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is on a pace to throw 18 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

--FS Kendrick Lewis has had a hand in five of the Texans’ 17 turnovers - the most in franchise history through the first half of the season. He’s forced three fumbles, has recovered one fumble and has one interception.

GAME PLAN: The Texans don’t want to get into a shootout with the Eagles, who average 29 points a game with their up-tempo offense. They want to slow it down and rely on running back Arian Foster to move the chains and control the clock. They don’t want quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick being forced to play catchup. They’re comfortable with him throwing short and intermediate passes. Defensively, they want to stop the run, which they’ve been doing very well lately, and allow the pass rushers, specifically J.J. Watt, to get after quarterback Nick Foles. If it comes down to the kicking game, they feel comfortable with Randy Bullock’s ability to produce under pressure.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans RB Arian Foster, the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 766 yards, vs. Eagles ILB DeMeco Ryans, the teams’ leading tackler.

Foster has four consecutive 100-yard games for the first time in his career. He’s getting excellent blocking, and he’s doing a tremendous job of locating the holes, getting on to the second level and making defenders miss. Ryans, who spent his first six seasons with Houston, is the Texans’ career tackling leader. He’s excellent against the run. He diagnoses the run well, sheds blocks with ease and flies to the ball. He knows if the Eagles contain Foster, they’ve got their best chance to win.

--Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney, who returned last week after a six-game absence, vs. Eagles LT Jason Peters, a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

Clowney took 32 snaps in the victory at Tennessee, almost exclusively in passing situations. Because he was returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, he was tentative at first. Gradually, he showed explosion and was able to push the pocket. Peters (6-4, 328) is a native Texan who’s a mauler. He’s smart and knows every trick of the trade. He’ll school Clowney with sound techniques. Clowney’s best chance to beat Peters is to get off the line and beat him around the corner.