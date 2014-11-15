Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

The Houston Texans’ game at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday could feature old-fashioned football. If their star running back, Arian Foster, can play -- all the better.

As of Friday, Foster was officially listed as questionable because of a groin injury and the Houston Chronicle reported Friday that Foster is unlikely to play.

Foster has been extremely limited in practice this week because of the groin injury sustained two weeks ago.

According to the report, rookie Alfred Blue is expected to get the majority of the carries for Houston, with Jonathan Grimes backing him up.

Coach Bill O‘Brien did not completely dismiss the idea of Foster playing on Sunday. Foster will make the trip to Cleveland with the team and will be undergo a pregame workout before a decision is made on his availability.

But if, as the old boxing phrase goes -- styles make matches --this should be an old fashioned ground and pound game. The Browns (50.9 percent) and Texans (50.5) run the ball more than any other teams in the NFL. The Browns average 33.3 carries per game and the Texans 31.2.

In their victory last week at Cincinnati, the Browns ran 52 times - their most carries since 1987.

The Texans are fourth in rushing. The Browns are 28th in run defense.

The weather is supposed to be in the high 30s with snow.

This game could remind of the old AFC Central - Oilers vs. Browns on the banks of Lake Erie.

“I love it,” coach Bill O‘Brien said about playing in snow and cold and being forced to pound the ball to win.

Those are ideal conditions for defensive end J.J. Watt.

”I enjoy playing old-fashioned football,“ Watt said. ”I like that style. I grew up in the cold and snow in Wisconsin. I like playing in those conditions.

”Growing up in the cold is a little different than down here. Football season in Wisconsin is when you get that crisp in the air. As you play, you get a little more and then some snow.

“Today is the first time here we’ve really got that crisp in the air, so I got a little extra pep in my step.”

Running back Arian Foster, who’s nursing a groin injury, didn’t have any pep in his step on Wednesday. He sat out practice. By the time the Texans get to Cleveland, he will have had two weeks to heal.

Foster is second in the league with 822 carries, including a 5.1-yard average. He has scored 10 touchdowns.

Obviously, his absence would be a catastrophic loss. The only game the Texans didn’t have a chance to win in the fourth quarter this season was their 30-17 loss at the New York Giants. Foster didn’t play because of a hamstring injury.

If Foster can’t play, he’ll be replaced by rookie Alfred Blue, who has 234 yards on 68 carries.

SERIES HISTORY: 8th regular-season meeting. Texans lead series, 4-3. The Browns have a 2-1 advantage at home. The Texans won the last game 30-12 at NRG Stadium in 2011. They also won the last game at FirstEnergy Stadium 16-6 in 2008.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Inside linebacker Brian Cushing and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney are expected to play against Cleveland. Both have been out with soreness in their knees.

Cushing missed the past two games because of the soreness that had reduced his speed and mobility. Clowney has appeared in one game since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery after the opening victory over Washington.

If Clowney is able to play, he’s expected to be used in a fashion similar to the Tennessee game when he came off the bench to rush the passer.

Cornerback Kareem Jackson, a five-year starter, won’t play because of a sprained MCL. He’ll be replaced by A.J. Bouye, who’s usually the first cornerback off the bench.

--Quarterback Ryan Mallett is starting the first game of his four-year career when the Texans play at Cleveland on Sunday.

Defensive end J.J. Watt was asked what he would do if Mallett takes a selfie and posts it Sunday morning before the game?

Watt smiled, shook his head softly and then responded.

“I’ll make sure I have a talk with him about that,” he said. “He can take one today, though, just not Sunday.”

Watt got a lot of attention for being critical of Tennessee rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger for taking selfies and posting them before his first start against the Texans.

After each of his two sacks in the Texans’ victory, Watt took mock selfies to make a point. Afterward, he said he thought a rookie making his first start should be focused on the game and not taking selfies.

--J.J. Watt is on the cover of this week’s editions of Sports Illustrated and ESPN the Magazine. He was asked how he’s handling the national attention he’s getting this season.

”It’s really easy, actually,“ he said. ”I‘m very fortunate to have a good team around me, but anybody who knows me -- family, friends or people I work with -- knows football comes first.

”I get all my work done. I put it in extra work, and you do all type of extra things, and then if there’s an opportunity to do something, then I take advantage of that.

“I also have my mom and a great team of people helping with my foundation, so they take that off me for the season. Great people here help me with everything. It’s really just time management. Like I’ve said before, when I don‘t’ have too much going on outside of football in my life, it opens up opportunities to do many more things because my day is pretty wide open every day. It’s football, football, football and then anything else and go to sleep.”

Watt’s family and friends get a kick out of the recognition he’s receiving as the best defensive player in the NFL.

”I think that’s what’s great about my friends from back home,“ he said about Pewaukee, Wisc. ”They’re very proud, and they’ve seen all the hard work. And so it’s really cool to share these experiences with them because there are not too many people that you can call and say, ‘Man, did you see that? How cool was that,’ without sounding arrogant or something.

“And so I can call my buddies, and they can share right with me how unbelievable this whole ride is. It’s very neat to have people that understand.”

--Cornerback Johnathan Joseph has watched quarterback Ryan Mallett every day in practice since the Texans traded for him the week before regular season began.

Like his teammates, Joseph is eager to see how Mallett will play in his first start.

Joseph’s scouting report: ”Very strong arm, sharp, on top of his thing from a playbook standpoint, understands the offense.

”I think having Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) has helped him grow a certain degree. Playing under Tom Brady when he was in New England, I think helped develop him, but you know playing here and just being around a guy like Fitz, the way this team is built, I think helped him grow because now that he’s the quarterback he’s the leader of this team.

“Being a backup, you never know when it’s going to be your call to be the starter, so you have to prepare like you’re the starter at all times. I think he’s done a great job the first nine to 10 weeks of the season, preparing himself every week as if he’s going to be the guy to get the call to start.”

--Over the weekend, thieves broke into the home of linebackers coach Mike Vrabel. Among items stolen were the three Super Bowl rings he won as an outside linebacker with New England.

“That’s terrible,” Watt said. “You work so dang hard for something like that, especially three of them. It’s terribly sad, and I sure hope he gets those back.”

Police are searching for the culprits.

”I‘m right down the street from him,“ center Chris Myers said. ”It’s one of those things that it doesn’t just affect the physical things you have, i.e. his Super Bowl rings, which, obviously, mean the world to him. To be able to get those back is going to be huge.

“But it affects the security of your family, and that’s the biggest thing that concerns me individually. The security of your family is the No. 1 thing you want to have when you’re not at work, and that got taken from them. That’s one thing you have to earn back.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 394 - League-high hits on the quarterback by the Texans since defensive end J.J. Watt was drafted in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m thankful for it and the way the league is responding to it now and the way they’re handling things. Obviously, it gives the player a right mindset that you’re able to go back out there and focus. They do take the proper steps to make sure that your safety is first.” - CB Johnathan Joseph, when asked what he thinks about the NFL’s concussion protocol, after suffering his first concussion.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: CB Kareem Jackson (knee)

--Questionable: RB Arian Foster (groin). The Houston Chronicle reported that he probably will not play against Cleveland.

--Probable: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), LB Brian Cushing (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (concussion, knee), CB Darryl Morris (ankle), LB Brooks Reed (groin), LB John Simon (ankle), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee), LB Justin Tuggle (shoulder)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--Out: S Johnson Bademosi (concussion), TE Jordan Cameron (concussion), DE Phillip Taylor (knee)

--Questionable: S Tashaun Gipson (concussion)

--Probable: DE Desmond Bryant (wrist), WR Andrew Hawkins (thigh, knee), C Nick McDonald (calf), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), DE Billy Winn (toe)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andre Johnson has 975 catches and needs eight to pass Randy Moss and move into 10th place on the NFL’s career list.

--RB Arian Foster leads the league with 59 rushing touchdowns and 122.6 yards from scrimmage per game dating back to the start of the 2010 season.

--NT Ryan Pickett has played in 200 games, second among active defensive linemen to 214 by San Francisco’s Justin Smith.

--DE J.J. Watt has been involved in five turnovers. He has forced one fumble, recovered three fumbles and intercepted one pass.

GAME PLAN: The Texans and Browns should have similar game plans because both rely so heavily on the run. The Browns lead the NFL with an average of 33.3 rushes per game. The Texans are third with 31.2 per game. Cleveland runs on 50.9 percent of its plays, the Texans 50.5. They’re two of only three teams that run at least 50 percent of the time.

The Texans want to protect first-time starter Ryan Mallett with their running game built around Arian Foster. Expect them to be conservative early to help Mallett get into a rhythm. How much they allow him to do as far as opening up the offense depends on how successful he is. If they stack the box, expect him to test them deep because he has a strong arm and gives them a downfield attack that was missing with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans ROLB Whitney Mercilus, who had two sacks in the last game against Philadelphia, vs. Browns LT Joe Thomas, who might be the best in the NFL at his position. Mercilus has been taking advantage of Jadeveon Clowney’s absence. He’s coming off the best four-game stretch of his career with four sacks and career highs in tackles in two games. Thomas, the eighth overall pick in 2007, should be able to handle him without help. Thomas is too powerful to bull rush. He has a wide wing span and reacts well to second moves. Unless Mercilus can use his quickness to beat Thomas around the corner or get him off balance to slip inside, he’s going to have a long afternoon.

--Texans RB Arian Foster, who’s the league’s second-leading rusher with 822 yards, vs. Browns ILB Karlos Dansby, who’s outstanding against the run. Foster has a groin injury and is day-to-day, but he has only missed one game this season because of an injury - against the Giants in September. He sets up his blocks well, accelerates through holes and is superb at weaving in and out of defenders. Dansby is in his first season with the Browns and has 69 tackles, including 35 unassisted. At 33, he still packs a punch. He’s a terrific pass rusher for a player at his position, recording three sacks so far. He sheds blockers effectively and flows to the ball well. He’ll keep a close eye on Foster, who the Browns will try to contain in the backfield and gang tackle if possible.