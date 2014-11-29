Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was 4-5 as a starter when he was benched in favor of Ryan Mallett.

Entering the bye week, coach Bill O‘Brien said he needed to find an “offensive spark” and found it in Mallett, who engineered a 23-7 victory at Cleveland before losing 22-13 at home to Cincinnati.

Because Mallett suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve, Fitzpatrick was returned to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

“Just going about my business like I always do in terms of preparing and getting myself ready, getting the guys ready, going out there in practice, trying to get better every day and showing up on Sundays,” he said about starting.

On Monday, Fitzpatrick compared returning to the lineup “like riding a bicycle.” Success and failure depends heavily on the strength of the opponent.

“A lot of it is about being the same guy every day and having confidence in yourself, preparing the same way and then doing it,” he said. “Staying steady is the biggest thing for a quarterback in this league with so many ups and downs throughout the year.”

Fitzpatrick will have one advantage Mallett didn’t have in his two starts - running back Arian Foster. After missing two games with a groin injury, he’ll play against the Titans.

Fitzpatrick and Foster led the 30-16 victory at Tennessee last month. Fitzpatrick threw for 227 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Foster carried 20 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

“The last (three) weeks have been interesting to take a step back and kind of watch the offense go,” Fitzpatrick said. “For me to go back out there is kind of like a second chance. Something was taken away from me, and I didn’t know if I’d get a chance to play again. (It‘s) a renewed sense of excitement and energy.”

Fitzpatrick has an advantage Sunday in that he’s already beaten the Titans once this season, and he played for them last season, including a victory over the Texans.

”I talked about it (familiarity) a little (before) the first matchup we had with them,“ he said. ”I think it’s a bit of a wash. It’s a new system, so it’s not a system that I saw day in and day out last year.

“In terms of the personnel, they know me just like I know them. And there’s plenty of film out there now, and I think it’s a wash in that regard. Anytime you play a division opponent in that second game, there’s always going to be a few wrinkles you have to adjust and try to prepare for.”

When Fitzpatrick showed up for work on Wednesday, some of his teammates didn’t recognized him. He had trimmed a big part of his beard and used shears on the side of his head.

“I‘m kind of mad you guys (reporters) didn’t tell me I looked like that,” he said with a laugh. “I finally had some time to look in the mirror and thought it was disgusting.”

Fitzpatrick was asked if he thinks cutting his beard was like a fresh start for his return to the lineup?

“No, I think it was more me getting tired with having to pick corn out of it,” he said, smiling. “When I eat pancakes in the morning with the syrup, it would be there for days. My wife asks me, ‘Did you have pancakes this morning?’ ‘No, it was four days ago.’ No more of those questions, which will be good.”

--The Texans signed veteran quarterback Thad Lewis, who was 2-4 as a starter for Buffalo last season.

Mallett was placed on injured reserve and O‘Brien said they he had not decided who will back up Fitzpatrick, but it could be Lewis rather than rookie Tom Savage.

”Whatever this team needs me to do, I‘m willing to do it,“ Lewis said. ”I heard about Mallett’s injury, and, fortunately, I got the call. I was happy just to get another shot, another crack at it.

”Physically, I‘m great. I never stopped training. I never stopped throwing. I went about my daily routine. I trained five days a week.

“He (O‘Brien) just told me, ‘Hey, you were our top guy on the board. You have the experience. We want to bring you in, and, hopefully, you can grasp the system and do your best.’ That was encouraging.”

SERIES HISTORY: 16th regular-season meeting. Titans lead series, 15-10. The Texans won the first game 30-16 at Tennessee. The Titans won 16-10 last season at LP Field. The Texans have won four of the last five games in this AFC South series.

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Defensive end J.J. Watt registered two sacks in the Texans’ 30-16 victory at Tennessee. It was the first start for rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger.

Watt got a lot of attention for taking fake selfies after each sack. He thought Mettenberger didn’t show proper respect for the game for tweeting selfies during the week and before the game when he should be focused on his first start.

This week, Watt said he had no regrets about his actions.

“Not at all,” he said. “I went out there and did it, and then after the game somebody asked me a question about it, and I answered it. I don’t see anything wrong about any of it. If he wants to do it again, he’s more than welcome to. That’s perfectly fine.”

Strong safety D.J. Swearinger said he thought Watt got “in Mettenberger’s head” during the first game.

“I don’t know,” Watt said when asked about Swearinger’s comment. “My goal is to get in people’s head with my play. That’s the number one way to get inside somebody’s head.”

--The Texans know Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger will be better than he was in the first game in which he threw for 299 yards in the first start of his career.

”I think he’s a little more comfortable understanding the offense and the game flow,“ cornerback Johnathan Joseph said. ”Obviously, playing more, that’s the only way you can get better.

“I think he’s more comfortable in the pocket. I think he’s starting to figure out coverages, reading them and getting the ball out a lot quicker.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 32.2 - Average rushing attempts per game by the Texans, ranking them first in the league. They’re third in rushing with 137.3 yards a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hate losing. I hate it. I hate it with every fiber of my body.” - coach Bill O‘Brien on how he felt about losing to Cincinnati to fall to 5-6.

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Arian Foster returns to the lineup against the Titans. In the first game against them, he carried 20 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

--FS Kendrick Lewis, who played his first five seasons at Kansas City before signing with the Texans, leads the team with 66 tackles. He’s tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles.

--QB Thaddeus Lewis, signed as a free agent this week when Ryan Mallett was placed on injured reserve, played for coach Bill O‘Brien for a season at Duke.

--P Shane Lechler averages 46.9 yards a punt. That’s his lowest average since 2006 when he averaged 45.7 with Oakland. His 37.8-yard net is his lowest since 2006 when he averaged 36.4.

--RB Arian Foster leads the NFL with 30 100-yard games over the last five seasons, despite missing half of last season with a back injury and three games this season with hamstring and groin injuries.

GAME PLAN: With Ryan Fitzpatrick returning at quarterback, a priority must be placed on blitz protection. The Titans sacked Fitzpatrick five times in the first game. In his last four starts, he was sacked 15 times, three because he held the ball too long and nine on blitzes. They want to establish the running game with Arian Foster returning to the lineup.

Defensively, the Texans should have an advantage up front because the Titans are missing two starting offensive linemen. Led by J.J. Watt, they should be able to get pressure on rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who has no mobility.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans DE J.J. Watt, who leads the defense with 9.5 sacks, vs. Titans RG Chance Warmack, who was drafted in the first round last year to help control Watt.

Despite being the team’s only productive pass rusher, Watt is having an outstanding season with four touchdowns, 15 tackles for loss, 30 hits on the quarterback and eight pass deflections. Warmack (6-2, 323) is a wide load who’s strong but he lacks the initial quickness to handle Watt. It’s hard for Watt to bull rush him unless he gets Warmack off balance. Fortunately for Warmack, Watt moves around. At some point during the game, all five Titans linemen will have a chance to block him.

--Texans SS D.J. Swearinger, who can turn and run with receivers, vs. Titans TE Delanie Walker, who has 43 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns.

Swearinger is a physical player loaded with ability. He’s got a knack for being around the ball and making big plays. But he also gives up big plays in the passing game. He’ll bite on play fakes and double moves. He’ll miss tackles trying to strip the ball. Walker (6-0, 248) is more of an H-back who’s built like a fullback rather than a conventional tight end. He’s got good speed and athleticism. He knows how to get open and break tackles, indicative of his impressive 15.5-yard average per catch.