Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Even though the Texans were in the middle of preparations for a crucial game at Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jadeveon Clowney weighed heavily on the minds of his teammates.

Clowney (21), the first overall pick in the draft this year, underwent microfracture surgery on his right knee on Monday. Because of the severity of the surgery and the recovery period -- at least nine months -- he might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

Strong safety D.J. Swearinger, who played with Clowney at South Carolina, is close friends with the rookie outside linebacker.

“That’s tough luck to have to go through it at the start of your career,” Swearinger said. “He needs to stay prayed up and do what he has to do to get the knee back right and get back on the field. He has to stay positive about everything.”

Staying positive might be difficult for Clowney, at least at first.

He came to Houston with the pre-draft label as a once-in-a-generation pass rusher with extraordinary speed, quickness and explosiveness at defensive end. No one knows exactly what Clowney will be when he returns from a long and painful rehabilitation period.

“I’ll pray for him,” free safety Kendrick Lewis said “That’s one of my guys, one of my boys in the locker room, and I wish him well.”

The microfracture surgery followed surgery in September to repair a torn meniscus and damage to his articular cartilage.

The first operation followed a concussion in August and surgery for a sports hernia in June.

Perhaps the teammate who can identify the most closely with Clowney is inside linebacker Brian Cushing. He had season-ending knee surgery in 2012 and 2013. He also underwent surgery to repair a fractured fibula last year.

”The good thing is he’s a young guy,“ Cushing said. ”He’s got time to recover and get back and prove himself, turn this thing around and become a great player. The biggest thing I can do is give him support, help him keep his head up, because it’s going to be a very frustrating time.

“It’s extremely hard, especially in the offseason when nobody’s here. It’s more mental than anything, knowing how many more days and hours you have to put in with very monotonous workouts, with routines that aren’t very fun. There will also be a lot of pain involved. But you need to remember that every day you’re one step closer to getting back.”

Because of the extensive rehab process, Clowney could be ready in eight months but might take 10 months. So much depends on him and how he handles the process.

“We’re hoping to have him back for the start of the season,” general manager Rick Smith said. “We’re all disappointed, but injuries are part of the NFL. Nobody’s more disappointed than he is because he had some lofty goals for his rookie season.”

When the Texans began the season with a home game against Washington, Clowney had recovered from the concussion and the sports hernia. While rushing quarterback Robert Griffin III, he leaped into the air, landed wrong and limped off the field.

“The original injury he suffered on opening day wasn’t just limited to the lateral meniscus,” Smith said. “He also had some cartilage damage.”

Smith said the Texans knew all along that microfracture surgery was a possibility.

”Originally, we went in to clean up the meniscus and (articular) cartilage in an attempt to see if that would calm down his knee,“ Smith said. ”We were very diligent, but his knee wouldn’t tolerate that after the cleanup.

“We sent him to see Dr. James Andrews. When he agreed with us, we made the decision on the microfracture.”

Clowney was placed on injured reserve, ending a disappointing rookie season in which he played in four games, including two starts. He had seven tackles, including three for loss.

”It’s not about how disappointed everybody is,“ Smith said. ”It’s about how diligent he is in the rehab process. He’s committed to it.

“That’s something he can control, and he’s committed to showing he’s going to do everything in his power to come back and to be better than ever.”

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 21-4, including 12-0 in Indianapolis. The Colts have a four-game winning streak, including a 33-28 victory at NRG Stadium in October. Quarterback Andrew Luck is 4-1 against Houston, where he went to junior high and high school.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has caused considerable damage to the Texans. In the Colts’ 33-28 victory at NRG Stadium in October, Hilton had his best game against the Texans, catching nine passes from Andrew Luck for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Hilton caught three touchdown passes to help the Colts escape with a 27-24 victory in Houston.

”He’s explosive and they use him in a lot of different spots in a lot of different formations to get him the ball,“ cornerback Kareem Jackson said. ”You have to account for him on every play.

“He’s got the kind of speed that lets him go 60 yards at the drop of a hat. We definitely have to have a lot of awareness of where he is. We have to do a good job of tackling because he always does a good job after the catch.”

If the Texans don’t alter their game plan for Hilton, he’ll burn them again.

”Just pressing him and being physical, making it a physical game,“ safety Kendrick Lewis said. ”He’s a smaller guy (5-9, 178) and, as the game wears on and if we’re constantly hitting him, he’s going to notice that we’re constantly rolling up on him and jamming him.

“As I see it, that’s a strategy we should use against him. We didn’t do it well enough the last time we played them, but we have another opportunity.”

--Defensive end J.J. Watt took a lot of grief from teammates on Wednesday when he had to wear Ohio State gear because he lost a bet with four Buckeyes: linebackers coach Mike Vrabel, nose tackle Ryan Pickett, outside linebacker John Simon and receiver DeVier Posey.

Watt bet that his beloved Wisconsin Badgers would defeat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Badgers were blown out.

“I’ve got to wear these things all day except for practice,” Watt said.

Simon offered to accept money and let Watt avoid wearing the Ohio State sweatshirt, but he declined.

“I made a bet, and I’ll live up to my end,” Watt said.

Watt also had to wear a hoodie.

“It feels strange,” he said. “I‘m going to take a long, hot shower tonight.”

--Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is playing his first season with the Texans, but he knows the franchise is 0-12 at Indianapolis.

If the Texans win, they’ll be 8-6 and one game behind the Colts in the AFC South. If the Colts win, they’ll clinch a third consecutive division title.

“It would be a huge win,” Fitzpatrick said. “Especially for those guys (veteran Texans such as Andre Johnson, Duane Brown and Chris Myers). I mean, there’s a little added meaning. I don’t know if we need any added meaning because of what it means to us already.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 55 1/2 -- Total sacks (14.5) and hits on the quarterback by J.J. Watt. Elvis Dumervil (40) and Von Miller (40) are tied for second in the league. Justin Houston, tied for the league lead with Dumervil with 16 sacks, has 35.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just pressing him and being physical, making it a physical game. He’s a smaller guy and, as the game wears on and if we’re constantly hitting him, he’s going to notice that we’re constantly rolling up on him and jamming him. As I see it, that’s a strategy we should use against him. We didn’t do it well enough the last time we played them, but we have another opportunity.” -- FS Kendrick Lewis, on the Texans’ plan to contain Colts WR T.Y. Hilton, who has four touchdown catches in his last two games against them.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: TE Garrett Graham (ankle), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), G Xavier Su‘a-Filo (back)

--Questionable: WR Andre Johnson (concussion)

--Probable: T Tyson Clabo (foot), LB Brian Cushing (back, ankle), LB Akeem Dent (neck), RB Arian Foster (groin), CB Kareem Jackson (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (knee, achilles), S Danieal Manning (hamstring), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: G Joe Reitz (ankle), G Hugh Thornton (knee)

--Probable: S Mike Adams (back), S Sergio Brown (illness), CB Darius Butler (illness), CB Vontae Davis (concussion), WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related), LB D‘Qwell Jackson (ribs), S LaRon Landry (illness), T Xavier Nixon (foot), LB Andy Studebaker (hamstring), LB Erik Walden (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andre Johnson didn’t practice Wednesday because he continues to undergo the concussion protocol. There’s a good chance he’ll miss the Indianapolis game.

--WR Keshawn Martin is expected to replace Johnson in the starting lineup. He has six catches for 78 yards. He’s also the team’s punt returner.

--K Randy Bullock surpassed the 100-point mark in the victory at Jacksonville. He has made 23 of 28 field goals and has tied his career high of 104 points, set last season.

--QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has a career-high 95.9 passer rating. He has 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games.

--OLB Whitney Mercilus is second on the defense with four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss. J.J. Watt leads all three statistics.

GAME PLAN: Because the Texans have allowed 30 points a game in their 0-12 streak at Indianapolis, they need to use running backs Arian Foster and Alfred Blue, as well as a short passing game from Ryan Fitzpatrick, to try to control the ball and keep Andrew Luck on the bench. The Texans won’t survive a shootout with the Colts, who are second in the NFL in scoring. They need to move the ball consistently and at least kick field goals when they have an opportunity. The Texans should be able to shut down Indianapolis’ running game, but Luck has decimated them in four consecutive victories, including two at Lucas Oil Stadium. They need to double T.Y. Hilton, who has four touchdown catches in their last two meetings. If defensive end J.J. Watt can get after Luck and the Texans can force a couple of turnovers that shorten the field, they might have a prayer of pulling an upset.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans CB Johnathan Joseph vs. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton -- Joseph is having a superb season. He’s been good at man coverage. He’s been a sure tackler. But he doesn’t have the speed to stick with Hilton (5-9, 178). Hilton caught nine passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in the first game at NRG Stadium, where he had seven receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns last season. If Joseph doesn’t get help from a safety, Hilton will torch them again.

--Texans RB Arian Foster vs. Colts ILB D‘Qwell Jackson -- Foster has 1,028 yards rushing, a 5.1-yard average per carry and 12 touchdowns. Jackson is Indy’s leading tackler (152) and also has four sacks. Foster is coming off a 127-yard performance at Jacksonville. The Texans need him to stay healthy for a chance to beat the Colts. He’ll have to get close to 25 carries and touch the ball close to 40 times to help them control the clock and keep the Colts’ offense on the bench. Jackson’s job will be to lead the charge against Foster. They can’t let him plant and cut and get on the second level. They must hit him at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield.