Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

Former Texans coach Gary Kubiak returns to NRG Stadium on Sunday for the first time since he was fired by Texans owner Bob McNair with three games remaining in the 2013 season.

The Baltimore Ravens are 9-5, with four victories in their last five games. The Texans are 7-7, with one victory in their last three games.

Kubiak is in his first season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, and the offense has made tremendous strides.

Last year, the Ravens were 25th in points, 29th in yards and 30th in yards rushing. Under Kubiak, the Ravens are eighth in scoring (26.9 points), 10th in offense (372 yards) and fifth in rushing (132.6).

“I’ve got a lot of love for Kube,” running back Arian Foster said. “Kube is my guy. He was part of the regime that gave me my first start here (2009). He believed in me. I always got a lot of love for him. I owe him a lot. We had some great times here, so nothing but love for Kube.”

Kubiak spent almost eight full seasons with the Texans, leading them to AFC South titles and playoff victories after the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Then they collapsed under a plethora of injuries and a poor performance from their quarterbacks to finish with a league-worst 2-14 record last season.

McNair reacted to harsh criticism of Kubiak from fans and media by firing him and hiring Bill O‘Brien.

”That’s just the way football goes,“ Foster said. ”Fans want people’s head on a stick, and then when everything goes great they’ll carry you off into the sunset. That’s just the way this game is set up.

“He knows that and understands that, so he doesn’t have any hard feelings about that, either. It’s just part of the deal in professional sports. When you win, everything is perfect. When you lose, it’s all your fault. He was the head (coach) here, so being a leader, you have to take that responsibility. We all did being a part of that regime.”

If the Ravens defeat the Texans and Cleveland, they’ll finish 11-5. If the Texans upset the Ravens and beat Jacksonville, they’ll finish 9-7, so both teams have something on the line.

But for Kubiak, returning to his hometown and coaching in front of family, friends, fans and former players, the game will mean a lot more.

”I think it’ll mean everything,“ said Ravens tight end Owen Daniels, who spent the last eight seasons with the Texans. ”Obviously, for this team to go in there and take care of business -- to keep our playoff hopes on track -- that’s the biggest thing.

“And then it’s just a little icing on top for (Kubiak). He did so much to turn that organization around. We didn’t leave there on a great note. Last season wasn’t what we wanted, but he sure changed the culture around there in terms of everyone in that building being focused on winning. He deserves a lot of credit for that. For him to go back -- and, hopefully, we can take care of business -- that will be huge.”

SERIES HISTORY: 8th regular-season meeting. Ravens lead series, 6-1, including 3-1 at NRG Stadium. The Texans lost at Baltimore last season. They’ve met once in the playoffs, with the Ravens winning at home during the 2011 season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Coach Bill O‘Brien said he’s not going to announce who’s starting at quarterback, but it’s expected to be Case Keenum, who was signed off St. Louis’ practice squad on Monday.

Thad Lewis would be the backup. The Texans signed Ricky Stanzi for the practice squad.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (fractured tibia) joined Ryan Mallett (torn pectoral muscle) on injured reserve. Tom Savage (hyperextended knee) is out, too.

Keenum spent more than five months working with O‘Brien and quarterbacks coach George Godsey before being waived on Aug. 31 to make room for Ryan Mallett.

“It feels great to be back,” Keenum said. “It means a lot. This is home for me. I‘m very thankful for the opportunity the Rams gave me, and I learned a lot. It’s a great organization, but I‘m very excited to be back. I was glad to get here and get to work.”

--Case Keenum was 0-8 as a starter last season, but in his first three starts, he threw seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. They lost by one at Kansas City, by three to Indianapolis and by three at Arizona.

”He’s a hard competitor, and he’s going to give us his all,“ said DeAndre Hopkins, the team’s leading receiver who was a rookie last season. ”He does a lot of things well, and he’s an intelligent guy.

“It makes it easier that he’s been in this program, and he remembers this offense a little. I‘m not sure how much, but it helps.”

--Defensive end J.J. Watt has been on a roll, with seven sacks in his last three games. It’s the first time he has registered multiple sacks in three consecutive games. Watt has 16.5. His career high was 20.5 in 2012, when he was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt has 53 career sacks. He’s the fifth player to have at least 50 in his first four seasons since sacks became an official statistic. He has tied Mario Williams’ team record. Williams did it in six seasons (2006-11).

BY THE NUMBERS: 150 -- Yards needed by receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the last two games to give him 2,119, one more than Andre Johnson’s team record for a player in his first two seasons. Hopkins needs 31 to join Johnson as the only players to have at least 2,000 in their first two seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re still fighting to obtain what we sought at the beginning of the season. This game is just as important as the last one. We know it’s going to be just as tough if not tougher having a good Baltimore team come in here. Our mindset remains the same. We must win these games. That’s what it boils down to.” -- LT Duane Brown, when asked about the team’s goal in the last two games against Baltimore and Jacksonville at NRG Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Questionable: DE Chris Canty (ankle)

--Probable: TE Owen Daniels (not injury related), S Will Hill (not injury related), WR Jacoby Jones (illness), CB Anthony Levine (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (not injury related), RB Bernard Pierce (back), LB Daryl Smith (not injury related), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related)

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: TE Garrett Graham (ankle), LB Mike Mohamed (concussion), QB Tom Savage (knee), G Xavier Su‘a-Filo (back)

--Questionable: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle)

--Probable: T Tyson Clabo (foot, back), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), LB Akeem Dent (neck), RB Arian Foster (hip), CB Kareem Jackson (knee), WR Andre Johnson (concussion, not injury related), CB Johnathan Joseph (ankle), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), WR DeVier Posey (calf), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Andre Johnson needs four catches for 1,000 in 168 games. He would be the second-fastest receiver in NFL history to reach 1,000 behind Marvin Harrison, who did it in 167 games. Johnson will be the 10th receiver in history to reach four digits.

--P Shane Lechler (38) has a 47.5-yard gross average during his 15-year career. That’s the best of any punter in league history. This season, he has a 46.5-yard gross and a 39-yard net.

--FB Jay Prosch, a rookie drafted out of Auburn in the sixth round, plays about 25 percent to 30 percent of the snaps. He’s used as a lead blocker. He’s been inconsistent in his first season, but he also has been a beast when leading for Arian Foster and Alfred Blue.

--OLB John Simon started the Indianapolis game in place of the injured Whitney Mercilus (back). Simon (6-1, 252) was signed early in the season because of injuries and continues to improve. He’s fierce against the run and has some pass rush skills.

GAME PLAN: With quarterback Case Keenum likely starting his first game since last season, the Texans must run the ball. They ran 41 times at Indianapolis and still lost. The Ravens had eight sacks in their victory over Jacksonville, so they figure to get after Keenum, who was signed off St. Louis’ practice squad on Monday. The way to beat the Ravens is to throw effectively against their injury-ravaged secondary. Throwing is the weakest part of the Texans’ offense. They have to run Arian Foster and Alfred Blue as much as possible. They have to throw a lot of short, quick routes, using the passing game like a run in an attempt to control the ball and keep the pass rushers off Keenum. It’s paramount for the offensive line to have a good game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans ILB Mike Mohamed vs. Ravens TE Owen Daniels. Mohamed (6-3, 238) is a three-year veteran who runs well. He’s smart and plays sound technique whether he’s assigned to the tight end or running back. In his first season with the Ravens, Daniels is second with 45 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns. He likes to run crossing routes to Joe Flacco’s side when the quarterback is running a bootleg. He’s effective on short and intermediate routes. Flacco looks for him when the Ravens are inside the 10-yard line.

--Texans RT Derek Newton vs. Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs. Newton, a four-year veteran, has bounced back from a poor 2013. He has played against Suggs in each of the last two seasons. The 6-6, 315-pounder can be caught off guard by second moves and beaten around the corner. Suggs, who has 11 sacks and knows every trick in the book, will switch sides with pass rush specialist Elvis Dumervil (17 sacks). Suggs would rather rush against Newton than left tackle Duane Brown. Suggs will try to confuse Newton and get him off balance with a variety of moves.