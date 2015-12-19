Houston Texans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - INSIDE SLANT

T.J. Yates enjoyed a happy childhood in Indianapolis, a city of misery for the Houston Texans.

The Texans quarterback was born there and grew up there before his family moved to Georgia, and he once competed in a punt, pass and kick competition in the old RCA Dome. He idolized Peyton Manning during the former Indianapolis quarterback’s heyday, and his family members were unabashed supporters of the Colts.

Yates even had to question his brother’s allegiance this week as he prepares to square off with the Colts in a pivotal game at Lucas Oil Stadium that ultimately may determine the AFC South division title winner.

Yates will have a central role Sunday when he starts for the second time this year with starter Brian Hoyer declared out by coach Bill O‘Brien due to a concussion.

“My family and I were all diehard Colts fans,” Yates said. “I had to ask my brother what jersey he was going to wear on Sunday because he’s still a very, very big Colts fan. He said he’s going to support the Texans, but all other weeks, he’s a Colts fan.”

Family rooting interests aside, Yates’ clutch background provides the Texans with hope of an unprecedented feat in franchise history: toppling the Colts on the road after being 0-13 all-time in Indianapolis.

Yates is 3-3 as a starter for his career, including a victory he manufactured against the New York Jets this season when Hoyer was sidelined with another concussion. Yates earned a playoff berth for the Texans with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie in 2011 and won a playoff game over the Bengals that season.

With Hoyer concussed and the Texans’ running game stuck in neutral with Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster out for the season, a lot hinges on Yates’ ability to lead the offense.

“We’re very confident in T.J.,” Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown said. “We know he has all the ability in the world. His demeanor and his poise is huge for us. It’s a lot on the line, it’s a hostile environment, but he’s a great guy to be under center for us. Looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Colts Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck won’t play Sunday due to a lacerated kidney and partially torn abdominal muscle, but Yates will compete against another capable backup, Matt Hasselbeck.

Hasselbeck has rib and back injuries and didn’t practice Wednesday, but Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano expects him to play Sunday. Otherwise, this game will be contested between Yates and “Clipboard Jesus,” long-haired third-stringer Charlie Whitehurst.

Yates engineered an upset win over the previously unbeaten Bengals this season on a game-winning touchdown pass to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when Hoyer had another concussion.

“He’s got a lot of poise,” offensive coordinator George Godsey said of Yates. “I have a lot of confidence in T.J.; so does the offense.”

The Texans need Yates to deliver another win. Being swept by the Colts wouldn’t mathematically eliminate the Texans from playoff contention, but it would be a crippling blow to their postseason hopes.

“Pretty much, the season is on the line for both of us,” Yates said. “We know it’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere, and we are going in expecting that.”

Cut by the Atlanta Falcons in September one year after being traded to them in exchange for linebacker Akeem Dent, Yates was out of work for months before getting the call from Houston general manager Rick Smith to rejoin the team.

“Everything happens for a reason, I‘m a firm believer in that,” Yates said. “To look at what I’ve gone through this whole year and all of the different situations that I’ve been in, I‘m very thankful to be here.”

A record-setting quarterback at the University of North Carolina, Yates passed for 9,377 yards and 58 touchdowns for the Tar Heels. The defensive coordinator during his redshirt freshman year, his first as a starter, was Pagano.

“Good player, smart player, really good competitor, got arm talent, can make all the throws, he’s mobile,” Pagano said. “He knows where to go with the football. He can extend some plays and make some throws. He’s a winner.”

SERIES HISTORY: 28th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 23-4. The Texans are 0-13 in Indianapolis. They lost 27-20 to the Colts in October as former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson caught a pair of touchdown passes.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - NOTES, QUOTES

--For the Texans to beat the Indianapolis Colts, Houston quarterback T.J. Yates likely will need to reignite the chemistry he was building with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against the New York Jets when they connected for five catches, 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins averaged just 4.3 catches for 58.6 yards during the past three games with 13 catches for 176 yards and one score during that span. Hopkins’ impact has been negated by double-team coverage.

“You have to take some chances throwing him the ball because he’s going to go get it for you,” Yates said. “Absolutely, 100 percent trust in that guy. You throw it up in the vicinity with that guy and he will go get it for you. We have to get him the ball.”

Despite their lack of time playing together, Yates and Hopkins have built some timing and trust. It is a faith Hopkins has justified.

“My first touchdown in the (2013) preseason was with T.J., all he did was throw it up and I came down with a completion,” Hopkins said. “The history we have, that’s kind of how it’s been with us. It’s really not the best chemistry because we really haven’t had a year or a couple months to really develop it, but it’s him just trusting his playmakers to make plays.”

--The Texans’ version of the Wildcat offense has become more mild than wild during the past few games.

Houston attempted four Wildcat plays during a 27-6 loss Sunday night to the New England Patriots but gained just 3 yards. That included wide receiver Cecil Shorts being held without a yard on two direct snaps to him and running back Jonathan Grimes rushing for 4 yards and minus-1 yard on two Wildcat plays.

Since the Texans successfully unveiled the Wildcat against the New York Jets in a November win, it has become less productive in recent weeks.

”It’s just a wrinkle to try to run the football,“ Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. ”Look, it didn’t work out well (Sunday). Give the Patriots credit, they had a good plan for it. Whether we use it moving forward is really just how we study the Colts to see if we can apply some of that to what the Colts do.

“Maybe we do, maybe we don‘t, but I think it’s more of everyone being in it together to try and improve that part of our offense if we can. If we’re going to use it, then we have to improve it.”

--New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount ran roughshod over the Texans’ defense Sunday until the power back injured his left hip and left the game.

Blount busted through arm tackles and gained 53 yards on 10 carries before getting hurt. It marked the second consecutive game the Texans’ run defense faltered.

Stout against the run in November during a four-game winning streak, the Texans have been vulnerable in December during two consecutive losses.

One week after allowing Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy to rush for 112 yards on 21 carries and surrendering 187 yards on the ground in that loss, the Texans weren’t much better against New England.

They yielded 116 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, and it could have been even worse if Blount hadn’t been sidelined.

“In Buffalo, it’s pulling guys creating extra gaps,” Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. “(Against New England), more downhill running. We let a couple break loose. That’s not the kind of defense we like to play. We got to go in there and stop the run and rush the passer.”

The Texans allowed just 70 rushing yards per game in November. They have allowed 114.2 rushing yards per game this season on totals of 1,485 yards and 10 touchdowns allowed.

”On defense, we have to focus on tackling, tackling technique, go back to the fundamentals,“ O‘Brien said. ”We have to focus on communication. Look, I think our defense played hard, made a lot of good plays in the (New England) game. Offensively, we didn’t move the ball.

“When you don’t crack 200 yards of offense, you’re putting your defense in a bind. I‘m not going to stand up here and analyze the defense. I think everybody can do better, but I thought the defense played real hard.”

--Texans middle linebacker Brian Cushing was limping in the locker room Sunday night, but he is expected to play this week against the Colts.

Cushing had his leg examined, and X-rays were negative. Cushing tied cornerback Kareem Jackson for the team lead with nine tackles against the Patriots. He played 61 snaps (91 percent of the defensive plays) and leads the Texans with 96 tackles.

“He’s banged up, but I think he’ll be ready to go next Sunday,” O‘Brien said. “I think it’s just a lower-extremity deal, not sure exactly what it is. It’s not a major injury. Everybody is banged up this time of the year.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 89, 1,221, 10 -- Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ catches, yards and touchdowns in a career-best season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t care about that. I understand that you guys, that’s part of your job, but we’re playing the 2015 Indianapolis Colts for the second time this year. I don’t think that any of that matters, I really don‘t.” -- Texans coach Bill O‘Brien, on the relevance of his team’s 0-13 all-time record at Indianapolis.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Houston Texans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: DT Christian Covington (ankle), QB Brian Hoyer (concussion)

--Probable: RB Alfred Blue (back), LB Max Bullough (shoulder), LB Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring), LB Brian Cushing (hip), S Quintin Demps (groin), TE Ryan Griffin (ankle), CB Kareem Jackson (ankle), C Ben Jones (hand), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), RB Chris Polk (knee), DE J.J. Watt (hand)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: S Colt Anderson (ankle), QB Andrew Luck (abdomen, kidney), CB D‘Joun Smith (knee)

--Questionable: WR Donte Moncrief (toe), CB Gregory Toler (knee, hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--DE J.J. Watt didn’t practice Wednesday due to a broken left hand, but he is set to play Sunday.

--MLB Brian Cushing has a painful hip injury, but coach Bill O‘Brien said Cushing will play Sunday.

--OLB Jadeveon Clowney didn’t practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, but he is set to play Sunday.

--QB Brian Hoyer is out for Sunday with his second concussion of the year.

GAME PLAN

--The Texans will try to shut down speedy wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and limit the impact of tight end Coby Fleener. They also will attempt to counteract the tackle-breaking skills of Frank Gore.

On offense, the Texans will try to get the football in the hands of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and somehow manufacture a running game. The former is the more likely scenario.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Texans QB T.J. Yates vs. Colts CB Vontae Davis.

Yates is making his second start of the season and doesn’t have the strongest arm. Davis is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and is a threat to pick off passes.

--Texans DE J.J. Watt vs. Colts QB Matt Hasselbeck.

Two proud, wounded veterans, Watt was held without a sack and limited to three tackles by the Patriots last week because of double-team blocking and his broken left hand. Hasselbeck is limited with back and rib injuries. He beat the Texans earlier this season despite a major illness.