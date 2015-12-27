Weeden helps Texans blast inept Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three years and 11 failed assignments later, Brandon Weeden returned to the winner’s circle as an NFL starting quarterback.

Shrugging off a shaky first quarter-and-a-half on Sunday, Weeden led three touchdown drives in a 10-minute span bridging the halves as the Houston Texans routed the inept Tennessee Titans 34-6 at Nissan Stadium.

The win moves the Texans (8-7) one step away from the division title. They can clinch before Week 16 concludes on strength of victory tiebreaker, or with a home win next week against Jacksonville.

Weeden completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two scores, while adding the first rushing touchdown of his career on a 7-yard scramble with 2:32 left in the first half. His quarterback rating was 116.7, one of the best of a checkered four-year career.

Houston’s fourth starter under center this year, Weeden hadn’t posted a victory as a starter since December 2012, when he started as a rookie for Cleveland.

“Obviously, I‘m excited for myself personally, but I‘m more excited for this team,” Weeden said. “We needed this one today. We were 2-5 earlier in the year and everyone wrote us off, but we just kept plugging.”

Weeden hasn’t been plugging with the Texans that long, having been signed less than two weeks ago after starter Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion and ankle injury in a 27-6 loss to New England.

Weeden entered last week when backup T.J. Yates tore his ACL in the first half at Indianapolis, then led Houston to a come-from-behind 16-10 win that gave it control of the AFC South.

In this game, Weeden overcame a lost fumble and a spate of wild, inaccurate throws to carve up Tennessee (3-12) late in the second quarter and during a 17-point third quarter.

”Awesome job,“ Texans wide receiver Nate Washington said of Weeden. ”What a true professional. The media tends to put a perception on guys and you never know when they come into a locker room.

“He came into this locker room and got into that classroom with (offensive coordinator) George Godsey, and got things right. He made sure to get us into the right positions to make plays. Hats off to him and his professionalism.”

Washington, who played six years for the Titans before leaving after last year, enjoyed a successful return to Nashville as he caught a 13-yard touchdown pass with 6:12 left in the third quarter for a 31-0 lead.

“It was satisfying for me,” Washington said. “The players and coaches here, and the fans, believed in me. It didn’t end well for me here, but I‘m glad to be a Texan. The enjoyment of playing this game has come back for me.”

Houston experienced little opposition from Tennessee, taking the lead 1:59 into the game when strong safety Quintin Demps recovered a fumble by running back Antonio Andrews and lugged it 33 yards for a touchdown.

“I thought a quick start was big,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “We didn’t need to dip our toes in the water and see if it was hot or cold.”

For the Titans, it was the precursor to another forgettable first half, one capped with a chorus of boos from the crowd of 62,153 as they jogged off the field in a 17-0 hole. In their last three first halves, they have been outscored 68-3.

“It was shocking, man,” Andrews said. “I really don’t know what to say to you. Things change, momentum changes, and we just have to react to it and play our own game.”

Nothing changed for Tennessee in this one as Weeden led an 80-yard drive to start the second half, hitting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with a 15-yard touchdown catch over cornerback Cody Sensabaugh at 11:33 of the third quarter.

The Titans came within 91 seconds of their first home shutout in nearly 40 years, counting their time in Houston, but quarterback Zach Mettenberger flipped a 1-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Tre McBride on a fourth-down play.

Mettenberger completed 27 of 51 passes for 234 yards with an interception, also losing a fumble when defensive end J.J. Watt strip-sacked him early in the fourth quarter. He fell to 0-9 as an NFL starter, four of those losses against the Texans.

Meanwhile, Houston’s newest starting quarterback ended his own ignominious losing streak in the place where everyone goes to get well.

“This is what we play for - to win games,” Weeden said. “It feels good.”

NOTES: Tennessee WR Kendall Wright (knee) and LT Taylor Lewan (concussion) left the game in the first half and didn’t return. ... Houston OLB Jadeveon Clowney (foot) departed in the fourth quarter and wasn’t able to return. ... Titans FS Michael Griffin notched his 900th career tackle in the first half.