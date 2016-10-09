Preview: Texans at Vikings

The undefeated Minnesota Vikings host the Houston Texans on Sunday in a matchup of surprising first-place teams. Both clubs have been wracked with injuries early in the season but continue to find ways to win and remain atop their respective divisions.

Minnesota has retooled its offense after losing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Adrian Peterson to injuries, but an outstanding defense continues to carry the team. Houston also has relied on its tough defense but has lost a key part of that unit with defensive end J.J. Watt (back) out for the season. The Texans have been tough at home, but their only previous road game was a disaster as they were crushed 27-0 at New England in Week 3. The Vikings have won all three of the previous meetings, most recently in 2012.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Vikings -7. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE TEXANS (3-1): Houston boasts the league’s top pass defense and ranks fifth in total defense, but the offense leaves much to be desired. Quarterback Brock Osweiler hasn’t developed much of a rapport with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has made only 17 catches through four games, but rookie Will Fuller has made a splash as he recorded a touchdown reception and a punt-return score last week. Lamar Miller is off to a solid start with his new team but will have a tough matchup against a Vikings defense that has not allowed more than 105 rushing yards this season.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (4-0): Minnesota is a league-best plus-10 in turnover margin, as the defense has been dominant and quarterback Sam Bradford has taken care of the ball. Bradford finally got some help from the ground game in Monday’s 24-10 win over the New York Giants, as the Vikings went over 100 yards rushing for the first time this season while Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata each scored. The defense, which ranks seventh in total defense and second in scoring defense, has forced at least two turnovers in every game and has recorded three takeaways in three of Minnesota's four contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota WR Stefon Diggs has picked up first downs on 18 of his 25 receptions this season.

2. Houston LB Whitney Mercilus has registered 8 1/2 sacks in his last six games - including the postseason.

3. Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph has caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Vikings 20, Texans 16