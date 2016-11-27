Preview: Titans at Bears

The Tennessee Titans’ slim playoff hopes depend on a road victory Sunday against the woeful Chicago Bears. The Titans have very little margin for error if they want to get back in the AFC South race, but they have a chance to make up some ground against a Bears team that is far from being at full strength.

Tennessee lost some ground with a 24-17 loss at Indianapolis last week and has a tough remaining schedule that includes trips to Kansas City and Jacksonville along with a visit from Denver before finishing the regular season at home against division-leading Houston. The Titans’ best hope is to give themselves a chance to win the division in Week 17, but they might need to run the table in order to do so. "You want to stack up as many wins as you can, especially in our position," Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray told reporters. "We're in a scenario now where we have a chance to do that. We're a good football team, and we're going to keep fighting." The Bears face an uphill battle Sunday as Matt Barkley is expected to make his first career start under center in place of Jay Cutler, who injured his right shoulder in last week’s 22-16 loss to the New York Giants.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE TITANS (5-6): The Titans’ offense has made one of the league’s biggest turnarounds from a season ago behind a potent ground attack featuring Murray and Marcus Mariota. The running quarterback also has blossomed as a passer in his second professional season, passing for 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions - with multiple scoring tosses in a franchise-record seven consecutive games. The Titans’ defense should have success if it can stop the run and keep pressure on Barkley with a strong pass rush led by linebackers Brian Orakpo (nine sacks) and Derrick Morgan (eight).

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-8): Chicago’s injury woes continue to mount, as Cutler will be joined on the sideline by guard Kyle Long (ankle) while receiver Alshon Jeffery serves the second game of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Bears’ linebacking corps also is thin, with rookie Leonard Floyd suffering from a concussion and leading tackler Jerrell Freeman beginning his own four-game suspension for PEDs. That’s bad news for a team that relies on its defense to keep it in games and ranks 31st in the league in scoring.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mariota needs 228 yards to become the Titans’ first 3,000-yard passer since Matt Hasselbeck in 2011.

2. Chicago LB Danny Trevathan has recorded 11 or more tackles in two straight games.

3. Murray has rushed for 325 yards in his last two games against the Bears.

PREDICTION: Titans 24, Bears 13