Bengals 33, Titans 7

CINCINNATI -- On the final play of the first quarter in Sunday’s game, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu took a pitch from quarterback Andy Dalton then passed back to Dalton, who was covered tightly by Tennessee Titans cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

“We didn’t expect the guy to hang back there,” said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis of Wreh-Wilson.

But through three games, the Cincinnati Bengals can do no wrong.

Dalton made a leaping grab over Wreh-Wilson then dove into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown, sparking the Bengals to a 33-7 victory over the Titans at Paul Brown Stadium.

Quipped Dalton from his locker while reporters interviewed Sanu: “Go ahead and say it, I have the best hands on the team. Tell them.”

The win pushed the Bengals’ record to 3-0 for the first time since 2006.

Running back Giovani Bernard rushed for two touchdowns, and receiver A.J. Green, who missed most of last week’s game with a toe injury, had six catches for 102 yards, as Cincinnati extended its regular season home winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games.

“Probably our best effort of the season, in all three phases,” said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. “It was pretty error-free. We’re only three weeks in. There’s a lot of football to play.”

Meanwhile, it was a miserable Sunday for the Titans, beginning with the tragic news that Rob Bironas, their kicker for nine seasons, was killed Saturday night in a car crash in Nashville.

“I‘m going to say this right now -- I‘m not making excuses,” said Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt. “It was pretty tough news this morning to hear. I didn’t know Rob well, but there are a number of guys on our football team who did.”

Titans quarterback Jake Locker went 17 of 34 for 185 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Locker now has three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games for Tennessee (1-2).

“We haven’t played well enough to win football games offensively ... It starts with me missing throws,” said Locker. “It’s kind of a theme. We have the opportunities to make plays, but we don’t make them. I have to make some of those throws to continue drives and give ourselves opportunities to score points.”

An impressive 59-yard opening drive by the Titans ended with Ryan Succop missing a 40-yard field goal try wide right. Succop also missed a 44-yard attempt in the first half.

Cincinnati led 3-0 when Dalton and Sanu collaborated on the trick play resulting in Dalton hauling in the first TD reception by a quarterback in franchise history to put them ahead, 10-0.

“I saw (Wreh-Wilson) and I was like Oh Lord’,” said Sanu. “But Andy made an unbelievable play.”

Things got worse for Tennessee when linebacker Quentin Groves was flagged for holding in the end zone during a punt, resulting in a safety to make the score 12-0.

Defensive end Robert Geathers hauled in his third career interception off a tipped Locker pass, leading to Bernard’s 1-yard touchdown run to put Cincinnati ahead 19-0 late in the first half.

Dalton’s first interception of the season came on a tipped pass and was corralled by safety George Wilson at the Bengals 22 with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. But safety Reggie Nelson intercepted a Locker pass in the end zone 17 seconds later. “I saw our guy (Nate Washington) wide open. I need to make that throw,” said Locker.

Tennessee drove into Bengals territory on its first possession of the second half, but defensive end Carlos Dunlap’s third sack in three games stalled that drive.

The Titans finally got on the board with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on running back Shonn Greene’s 1-yard TD run, avoiding their first shutout loss since 2010.

NOTES: Former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas was killed in a single-car crash in Nashville on Saturday evening. Bironas, who married Rachel Bradshaw, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw in June, kicked for Tennessee for nine seasons before being released in March. He was 36. ... Cincinnati’s last home loss came against Dallas on Dec. 9, 2012. ... Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion symptoms) was inactive Sunday. Vincent Rey started in his place. ... Titans CB Jason McCourty, who suffered a groin injury last week, made his 38th straight start.