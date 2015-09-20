Preview: Titans at Browns

A pair of flamboyant, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks could take center stage when the Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Johnny Manziel appeared in line to start for the Browns in place of Josh McCown, who suffered a concussion last week, while rookie Marcus Mariota guides the Titans after an eye-popping debut against Tampa Bay a week ago.

Manziel practiced with the first unit during the week while the Browns awaited word on the status of McCown, who took a crack to the helmet at the goal line in the season-opening 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. However, coach Mike Pettine said McCown will get the nod if he is medically cleared and able to practice Friday. Meanwhile, Mariota, the second overall pick in the draft, threw four touchdowns in a 42-14 victory against the Buccaneers, tying Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton’s 1961 mark for most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback in his pro debut. Mariota completed 13-of-16 attempts with a perfect passing rating of 158.3.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -1. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-0): The Titans finished last season with a 10-game losing streak, a skid that included a loss to the Browns where they blew a 25-point lead at home in a 29-28 setback. Tennessee raced out to a 35-7 halftime bulge last week as Mariota threw scoring passes to four different receivers, including Kendall Wright, who caught four passes for 101 yards. The Titans took their foot off the gas after that and got 74 yards rushing and a score from Bishop Sankey but they could be without star tight end Delanie Walker, who scored a touchdown last week but is questionable with a wrist injury.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-1): After taking a 7-0 lead, Cleveland fell flat on its face in its opener, turning the ball over five times to lose its 11th straight season opener. Manziel was 13-for-24 passing with a touchdown but was picked off once and lost two fumbles as he again looked uncomfortable against the blitzing Jets’ defense. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin was a bright light, grabbing three passes for 89 yards and a 54-yard score. He’ll most likely be the top target again this week as counterpart Dwayne Bowe (hamstring) is still questionable.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Titans won their season opener last year and finished 2-14.

2. Manziel committed to Oregon as part of the same recruiting class as Mariota.

3. The Browns went 4-4 at home last season and finished 7-9 overall after beginning the campaign with a 6-3 mark.

PREDICTION: Browns 23, Titans 21