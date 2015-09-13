Preview: Titans at Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans were bad enough last season that they earned the top two picks in the 2015 NFL draft and the chance to rebuild their franchises around new quarterbacks. Rookies Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota will get their first taste of the NFL regular season when the Buccaneers host the Titans on Sunday.

Winston went No. 1 in the draft to Tampa Bay and Mariota followed at No. 2 in the spring, and both are expected to start Game 1 in their NFL debut. ”I learned a long time ago not to compare myself to anyone else, and my Dad always said just to focus on what you’re doing, find ways that you can get better and the rest will take care of itself,“ Mariota told reporters. ”I think Jameis is a great player, I think he’ll have a great career, but for us, I think we’re just going to focus on what we’ve got to do within our teams and do our best to be the best players that we can be.” Mariota got the last laugh in college when his Oregon team beat Winston’s Florida State squad in the College Football Playoff, but both players are ready for the level of competition to increase. “I just focus on playing the best game,” Winston told reporters. “Of course, the attention and stuff is going to be on two people, but me and him both know that it’s about the locker room.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Buccaneers -3. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE TITANS (2014: 2-14, 4TH, AFC SOUTH): In addition to bringing in a new quarterback, the Titans made a move to improve their defense by snapping up longtime Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau. The 78-year-old is charged with overhauling a unit that was 27th in the league in total defense and 31st against the run last season. “These guys have really worked hard and I’m really proud of their attitude and their work ethic,” LeBeau told reporters. “Sixteen games, we have a long season, but I know we are going to play hard. We are going to try and give the people of this area a hustling defense that will hit you, and play with spirit.”

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2014: 2-14, 4TH, NFC SOUTH): Winston could use some help from a running game that finished 29th in the league with an average of 85.9 yards last season and an offensive line breaking in a pair of rookie starters. “The linemen we’ve got, those are the linemen we’ve got,” offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter told reporters. “Shoot, I think they’re all five going to the Pro Bowl.” Running back Doug Martin gained just 494 yards while missing five games last season but once again is atop the depth chart at the position.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) has not practiced this week and is questionable.

2. Titans rookie RB David Cobb (calf) was placed on short-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for the first half of the season.

3. Tennessee starting CB Jason McCourty (groin) missed practice on Thursday and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Titans 24, Buccaneers 17