Preview: Titans at Chargers

The Tennessee Titans attempt to continue their charge toward the top spot in the mediocre AFC South when they visit the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, but they'll have to figure out a way to keep rookie Joey Bosa under control. Tennessee is coming off its third victory in four contests, a 36-22 home triumph over Jacksonville last week that kept it one game behind first-place Houston, and hopes to remain successful on the road after winning two of its first three away from Nashville.

Marcus Mariota and DeMarco Murray led the Titans to the win, with the former throwing at least two touchdown passes for the fourth consecutive game and the latter rushing for 123 yards and a score to enter Week 9 second in the NFL with 756 yards on the ground. Tennessee is counting on rookie tackle Jack Conklin to neutralize Bosa, who was named the league's Rookie of the Month for October after registering four sacks, 13 tackles - including six for losses, 11 quarterback hits and 16 pressures in the first four games of his career. The 21-year-old from Ohio State missed San Diego's first four contests due to a hamstring injury but already has become the subject of double-teaming in his brief time in the NFL. "Obviously, to come in and make an impact means a lot," Bosa told the Chargers' website. "I've never been a huge awards or accolades guy, but obviously it's a great honor to get an award or recognized for doing anything. It obviously means that I'm helping the team, and that's the most important thing."

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -4. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE TITANS (4-4): Mariota's performance against the Jaguars earned him a spot in an exclusive group, as he joined Fran Tarkenton, Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe as the only quarterbacks in league history to throw at least two TD passes in four straight games before the age of 23 - accomplishing the feat three days prior to his birthday. Murray also played his way into the NFL record book last week, becoming the sixth player ever - and first since Tampa Bay's Doug Martin in 2012 - to rush for at least 750 yards and record eight overall touchdowns in his first eight contests with a team. The 28-year-old, who was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited a day earlier due to an injured toe, is on pace to gain over 1,500 yards for the second time in his six-year career.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (3-5): Antonio Gates, who ranks second on the all-time list among tight ends in touchdowns, raised his career total to 107 - four behind leader Tony Gonzalez - in last week's loss to Denver and has caught a scoring pass in five of his last six meetings with Tennessee. Melvin Gordon, who enters Week 9 with a league-leading 10 touchdowns (eight rushing), has gained 276 yards from scrimmage and recorded three scores over his last two contests. Bosa is second on the team in sacks to Melvin Ingram (five) while Casey Hayward leads the club with four interceptions - the most by a Charger in a season since 2011.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Titans officially placed Andre Johnson on the reserve/retired list and promoted fellow WR Tre McBride from the practice squad.

2. Tennessee TE Delanie Walker was limited during Thursday's practice due to tightness in his groin.

3. San Diego had its nine-game winning streak against the Titans franchise snapped in the last meeting on Sept. 22, 2013 at Tennessee.

PREDICTION: Chargers 33, Titans 24