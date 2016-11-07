Gordon, Rivers carry Chargers past Titans

SAN DIEGO -- Melvin Gordon strolled to the podium looking fresh, despite a long day at work.

"I feel fine," the San Diego Chargers running back said, "although I might feel it tomorrow."

Gordon collected 261 total yards and a touchdown as the San Diego Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans 43-35 Sunday.

Gordon, who leads the NFL with 11 touchdowns, rushed for a career-high 196 yards on 32 carries and added 65 yards on four catches as the Chargers (4-5) won for the third time in four games.

"We all know he is our bell cow back there," Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. "I got no problem giving him the ball."

The emergence of Gordon is fueling the Chargers' rally from a dreadful start. With Gordon's role increasing, San Diego is showing some life. After not rushing for 100 yards in a game as a rookie last year, Gordon has hit the century mark in consecutive outings.

"He is definitely the best running back that we have faced so far this year," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "He is going to be a great running back in his years to come."

Tennessee's DeMarco Murray scored from 1 yard out late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game. Then Gordon made one of most impactful runs, a 47-yard scamper in the next series that iced the Chargers' triumph.

Quarterback Philip Rivers clicked with tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Tyrell Williams for touchdowns as the Chargers defeated the Titans (4-5) for the seventh straight time in San Diego, including the postseason. Rivers completed 24 of 33 passes for 275 yards and one interception.

Josh Lambo kicked four field goals for the Chargers, his last one from 36 yards in the fourth quarter. That was before Brandon Flowers had a 33-yard pick-six off an interception of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Gordon's yardage was the 15th most in franchise history. His 196 rushing yards were the ninth highest ever by a Charger.

Mariota, who threw for three touchdowns, was 27 of 43 for 313 yards. However, he threw a pair of interceptions and also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Chargers shined in turning back Tennessee's ground game. The Titans, ranked second in the AFC with an average of 152 rushing yards per game, were restricted to 80 yards on 19 carries Sunday.

Tight end Delaine Walker's 8-yard scoring reception with about 10 minutes to play let Tennessee creep to within 33-28.

Dwight Lowery's 36-yard return off a Mariota fumble turned the tide late in the third quarter, pushing the Chargers in front 33-21. Mariota, trying to reach the right edge on a running play, was stripped of the ball by Melvin Ingram, and it was momentarily recovered by Korey Toomer. Toomer lost control, and the ball bounced to Lowery, who raced in untouched for his fourth career touchdown.

"Obviously, I can't fumble, and that's going to put us in bad situations," Mariota said. "I should have moved on with my read. (Ingram) got a hand in there, but I can't let that happen."

With six minutes left in third quarter, San Diego went ahead 26-21. Gordon rushed in from 1 yard out after the Chargers were the benefactors of two critical third-down penalties, the second one after Rivers was sacked in the red zone. Instead of the Chargers attempting a field goal, the fresh series was converted into six points.

The Titans took their first lead of the game at 21-19 on the second half's first possession as Mariota scampered in from 14 yards out. Using a no-huddle out of the halftime break, Tennessee produced a nine-play, 75-yard drive that had the Chargers one their heels.

Mariota connected with Rishard Matthews for their second touchdown of the first half with 14 seconds remaining. Matthews' 7-yard catch sliced the Titans' deficit to 19-14 at the break.

"It wasn't a great route," Matthews said. "Marcus put a good ball up, and I just went up and got it."

Lambo's second field goal, coming in the half's final two minutes, was from 23 yards and good for a 19-7 cushion.

The Titans pulled within 16-7 on a well-placed 16-yard pass from Mariota to Matthews. Tennessee kept the scoring drive alive by converting on fourth-and-1 on Murray's run at the San Diego 16-yard line before Mariota found Matthews.

The Chargers struck first for a 6-0 edge, and it came from a familiar tandem clicking: Rivers to Gates.

Gates corralled a 13-yard, first-quarter scoring pass from Rivers -- an NFL-high 81st between a quarterback and tight end. It was the 108th of Gates' career, just three shy of Tony Gonzalez's NFL standard at the position. Gates leads the Chargers with four scoring receptions.

Lambo, after missing the extra-point attempt on Gates' TD, nailed a 32-yard field goal to give San Diego a 9-0 lead. The Chargers declined to risk a fourth-and-1 at the Titans 10-yard line in settling for the field goal.

Rivers heaved his second scoring strike, this one to Williams, in the second quarter to increase San Diego's advantage to 16-0. Williams sliced over the middle for the 6-yard catch after Gordon's 45-yard run put the Chargers in the red zone.

Gordon was in his personal zone for most the game. With Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson among the team's alumni in attendance, Gordon put on a show.

"It was amazing having all of those historic guys out there that did something special for the organization," Gordon said. "To have them out there and then get this victory meant a lot."

Having a back like Gordon is meaningful as well.

"Whenever you have a running back with that kind of potential, and see him realize it, it's cool," San Diego offensive tackle Joe Barksdale said. "You feel good for Melvin, you feel good for the team."

NOTES: San Diego was missing ILBs Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown due to injuries. Korey Toomer and Kyle Emanuel got their first starts of the season. ... LB Deon King and WR Isaiah Burse were elevated from the Chargers' practice squad. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry injured his calf before the game and didn't play. ... Tennessee OLB Brian Orakpo left with a neck injury but returned. ... Titans TE Delanie Walker was able to go after battling a groin injury this week. He had five catches for 42 yards.