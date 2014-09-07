Chiefs outclassed by Locker, Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Last Sunday, the Chiefs and Alex Smith agreed on a contract extension that will guarantee the starting quarterback $45 million over the next three years.

But Smith was not the money quarterback in Sunday’s season opener. On a picture-perfect late summer day at Arrowhead Stadium it was Titans quarterback Jake Locker that was the star, throwing for 266 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and no interceptions to lead a 26-10 victory over Kansas City.

Locker was making his first start since a foot injury ended his 2013 season after nine games. He was calm in the pocket, accurate with his throws and kept plays alive with his legs. The Titans’ 2011 first-round draft choice threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes and adding 14 yards on six carries scrambling away from pass-rush pressure. He gave up three yards on two kneel-downs to end the game.

“It’s a nice way to start the season, but there’s a lot of work to do,” said Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt. “We left a lot of things on the field. It wasn’t as good as we can play. It’s just one game, but the outcome was as good as we wanted.”

The Chiefs lost much more than the opener. They also lost three-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, potentially for the season. Late in the first half, Kansas City’s leading tackler crumbled to the turf without being touched and was taken off the field on a motorized cart. The early diagnosis was an injury to Johnson’s right Achilles tendon.

Adding to the Chiefs’ physical pain was another Achilles tendon injury suffered in the third quarter by starting defensive end Mike DeVito that also appears to be a season-ender.

“We are going to evaluate them overnight and see,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid of the injuries. “They ruptured their Achilles tendon. Normally they are (season ending injuries) but we’ll see what happens.”

The Tennessee defense intercepted Smith three times and never allowed running back Jamaal Charles any room to run, holding him to 19 yards on seven carries and 15 yards on four receptions.

“We failed to get him the ball, absolutely,” Smith said of Charles. “Our biggest playmaker, we need to get him involved more.”

It was a quiet scoreboard until Kansas City grabbed the game’s first lead early in the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal from kicker Cairo Santos.

Locker got hot and led the Titans on an 11-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Delanie Walker. The Tennessee quarterback was 6 of 7 passing on the possession, including an earlier pass to Walker for 17 yards and a 16-yard completion to wide receiver Nate Washington.

“We didn’t get into the rhythm we wanted to as early as we wanted to,” said Locker. “We found it in the second quarter and we were able to put some points on the board. I was really proud of how the guys responded after the slow start. It gave us something to build on.”

Back-to-back Kansas City mistakes gave the Titans a chance to add a 36-yard field goal from Ryan Succop just before the end of the first half. On a Tennessee punt, Chiefs returner Frankie Hammond caught the ball at the Kansas City 2-yard line and immediately went out of bounds. In terrible field position, the Chiefs went to the air on first down and Smith’s long pass intended for wide receiver Donnie Avery was intercepted by Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

With possession at the Kansas City 42-yard line, Locker moved his offense 24 yards in four plays, setting up the Succop field goal and a 10-3 halftime lead.

Tennessee opened the second half with a long scoring drive, going 80 yards on nine plays before Locker and wide receiver Kendall Wright connected on a 6-yard scoring pass. Succop’s PAT gave the Titans a 17-3 lead. Before the game was over, Succop added field goals of 31, 46 and 47 yards.

The Chiefs tacked on a late touchdown on a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard pass from Smith to tight end Anthony Fasano.

NOTES: The Chiefs were without starting CB Marcus Cooper, inactive due to an ankle injury suffered in practice last week. He was the only designated starter for either team not available for the opening kickoff. DB Ron Parker opened at left corner. ... After being released a week ago by the Chiefs, K Ryan Succop returned to Arrowhead as the Titans kicker and was successful on all four of his field goal attempts. The Chiefs went with undrafted rookie K Cairo Santos, cutting Succop after five seasons. Santos made his first field goal, but hit the left upright on his second attempt. Tennessee lost ILB Zach Brown in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and he did not return. .. Chiefs RT Jeff Allen left the game with just over three minutes to play in the first half with a right biceps strain. Allen returned to start the second half.