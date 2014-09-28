Preview: Titans at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have dominated the Tennessee Titans in recent years and if last week’s action is any indication, Sunday’s matchup won’t be any different. The Colts return home after demolishing the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-17, last Sunday as Andrew Luck set a career high by completing 79.5 percent of his passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans, meanwhile, were crushed by the Cincinnati Bengals, 33-7, as quarterback Jake Locker played through a sore wrist that has him listed as questionable for Sunday.

Indianapolis has emerged victorious in five straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings between the AFC South rivals, and has also won nine consecutive games within its division. The Colts racked up 529 total yards last week, but coach Chuck Pagano knows that his young team can’t afford to ease up. “Sometimes it’s hard to keep them from becoming complacent after a victory,” Pagano said. “We’ve got to do a great job of making sure we don’t take our foot off the gas and keep trying to get better.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -7.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-2): If Locker is unable to go, Charlie Whitehurst will get the nod for Tennessee, which has scored a total of 17 points in its last two games. “There’s 53 guys out here and only so many starters, but that’s what you play the game for - to go out there and play. A long time ago I did it a lot,” said Whitehurst, who started four career games for the Seahawks in 2010 and 2011. Shonn Greene and rookie Bishop Sankey have quietly been an effective duo out of the Titans’ backfield, as they have run for 4.8 and 4.9 yards per carry, respectively. Tight end Delanie Walker has a team-high 17 catches and two of the team’s three receiving touchdowns.

ABOUT THE COLTS (1-2): While Luck generates most of the headlines for the Colts, running backs Ahmad Bradshaw and Trent Richardson have been solid over the last two weeks. They have combined for 271 rushing yards during that stretch and have proven to be a capable complement to the Indianapolis passing attack, which already features nine players with at least five catches. There will be times where they will devise schemes to take away certain guys, but that will open that up to everyone else,“ Pagano said. ”As long as it happens, I am good with that. We have a bunch of playmakers out there and ton of weapons. Its a matter of the quarterback making great decisions and getting it to a lot of guys.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Luck has 17 touchdown passes in his last seven games.

2. Indianapolis WR Reggie Wayne needs three catches to pass Isaac Bruce (1,024) for seventh on the NFL’s all-time list and 24 receiving yards to move past Henry Ellard (13,777) for 10th all-time.

3. Tennessee has allowed 170 passing yards per game - the second-lowest average in the NFL.

PREDICTION: Colts 29, Titans 13