Preview: Titans at Colts

Nine things have to go their way for the Indianapolis Colts to make the playoffs, and that’s not even counting their major issues at quarterback. With its top three signal-callers all unlikely to play, Indianapolis hosts the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Colts lost both Matt Hasselbeck and Charlie Whitehurst to injuries in their win at Miami last week. And, with Andrew Luck still not cleared from a lacerated kidney, Indianapolis was forced to sign Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley during the week as they chase an unlikely playoff berth. Tennessee looks to snap a three-game slide as it limps into the offseason. The Titans, who dropped a 35-33 decision to the visiting Colts earlier in the season, probably won’t have their top quarterback either as Marcus Mariota is still recovering from a knee injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: NL. O/U: NL.

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-12): Zach Mettenberger, who was 24-for-51 for 234 yards in last week’s blowout loss to Houston, will most likely get the start again at quarterback for Tennessee, which has just one win since Nov. 8. Mettenberger, however, will be without his top target, Kendall Wright, who re-injured his MCL in last week’s loss. Running back Antonio Andrews was benched after losing a fumble early in last week’s game for the Titans, who can clinch the top pick in the NFL draft with a loss.

ABOUT THE COLTS (7-8): Luck led a comeback in the first meeting of the season by throwing a pair of touchdown passes as the Colts rallied from 13 points down in the fourth quarter. Hasselbeck is doubtful with a shoulder injury and Whitehurst was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, leaving the Colts with Freeman, who most recently played for the Brooklyn Bolts of the Fall Experimental Football League (FXFL) in 2015, and Lindley, who was waived from the Patriots’ training camp in September. Neither expect to add much to an offense that ranks 29th in total yards and 30th in rushing.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Colts have won eight straight in the series and 13 of the last 14 meetings.

2. Indianapolis has to win and needs victories by Jacksonville, Buffalo, Miami, Baltimore, Atlanta, Oakland, Denver and Pittsburgh to earn a playoff berth.

3. Titans tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a concussion in last week’s game and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 23, Indianapolis 20.