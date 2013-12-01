Colts 22, Titans 14: Adam Vinatieri kicked five field goals and Donald Brown rushed for a touchdown as host Indianapolis defeated Tennessee for the second time in 18 days.

Andrew Luck passed for 200 yards, but it was a defense that forced four turnovers that enabled the Colts (8-4) to bounce back from last Sunday’s 40-11 loss to Arizona. Cassius Vaughn intercepted two passes and Robert Mathis had a strip sack that set up the go-ahead field goal.

Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 201 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score but threw three interceptions for the Titans (5-7). Tennessee reached the Colts 33-yard line in the final minute before Jerrell Freeman intercepted Fitzpatrick at the 25 with 24 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Titans had a 14-12 lead after Fitzpatrick’s 1-yard scoring pass to Chris Johnson midway through the third quarter. Later in the period, Mathis stripped the ball away from Fitzpatrick and Freeman recovered at the Tennessee 32 to set up Vinatieri’s 49-yard kick with 2:33 left in the quarter. Brown added a 4-yard TD run with 1:56 left in the contest.

The Colts had a 12-7 halftime lead behind Vinatieri’s four field goals. Fitzpatrick scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the second quarter for Tennessee’s first-half points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee TE Delanie Walker, who caught 10 passes when the teams played on Nov. 14, left in the first quarter after suffering a concussion. … The Colts had 104 rushing yards, but only 19 were from disappointing in-season acquisition Trent Richardson. … The Titans were without S Michael Griffin, who served a one-game suspension for delivering a blow to the head of Oakland TE Mychal Rivera last week.