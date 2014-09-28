Wayne, Luck help Colts rout Titans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne made sure his 200th regular-season game meant something.

Wayne caught seven passes for 119 yards Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and was one of four Colts players to catch touchdown passes in a 41-17 win over the struggling Tennessee Titans.

Wayne moved into the top 10 on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list, passing Henry Ellard, and moved into seventh place in all-time pass catches. He has 1,029 catches for 13,875 yards.

“When every ball comes my way, I‘m going to catch the ball,” Wayne said. “I still concentrate on every ball that comes to me in practice. I still want to be one of the best when it comes to catching the ball.”

When Wayne caught a 28-yard pass from quarterback Andrew Luck in the third quarter to give the Colts a 27-10 lead, Lucas Oil Stadium exploded with chants of “Reggie, Reggie, Reggie.”

The Colts rewarded Wayne by giving him a game ball afterward in the locker room. And he was the object of some humor by Colts coach Chuck Pagano.

“The guy is 50 years old and he’s still making plays like that,” a laughing Pagano said about his 35-year-old receiver.

“I may not have blazing speed. But I still can catch,” Wayne said.

Luck completed 29 of 41 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

The victory was the ninth straight in AFC South play for the Colts (2-2), dating back to 2012.

The Titans (1-3) have lost three straight games after winning their season opener against Kansas City.

Luck destroyed the Tennessee defensive secondary by completing passes to nine receivers in an offensive formation that includes four receivers on many plays plus a back coming out of the backfield.

“I think we’re blessed with a lot of great playmakers,” Luck said.

In addition to Wayne’s seven catches, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton caught six passes for 105 yards and running back Trent Richardson caught four passes for 52 yards. Luck also threw touchdown passes to tight ends Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener, and running back Ahmad Bradshaw.

Tennessee quarterback Charlie Whitehurst got his first start since 2011, completing 12 of 23 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown to tight end Delanie Walker. Whitehurst started in place of Jake Locker, who was out with a wrist injury.

Whitehurst completed his first two passes and ran 23 yards for a first down in the first half, which was the longest run by either team.

Whitehurst was the victim of misfortune early on and those mistakes clearly irritated Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt. A pass completion to wide receiver Kendall Wright in the opening quarter was fumbled away by Wright after his catch. The fumble led to the Colts’ first touchdown.

“That can’t happen,” Whitehurst said.

Then, with the Titans already down 14-0 early in the second quarter, a pass off the hands of wide receiver Justin Hunter bounced into the arms of Colts safety Mike Adams.

“At this level, those guys are supposed to catch the football,” Whisenhunt said. “Their guys did.”

With the Titans down 41-17 in the fourth quarter, Whitehurst was replaced by Zach Mettenberger.

The Colts, taking advantage of two Tennessee turnovers, scored on four of their first five possessions to take a 20-3 lead in the second quarter. Richardson scored from one yard out with 7:06 left in the opening quarter to put the Colts in front 7-0.

NOTES: Titans QB Jake Locker did not play because of a wrist injury that happened in last week’s game against Cincinnati. Locker did not practice last week and was placed on Tennessee’s inactive list. ... Also out was Titans DE Ropati Pitoitua. He was replaced by Mike Martin. ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne played in his 200th career regular-season game Sunday. He is the third player in Colts history to reach that mark, joining QB Johnny Unitas and QB Peyton Manning. ... Colts QB Andrew Luck has 13 touchdown passes in his first four games, passing the franchise best (11 in 2004 and 2010) held by Manning. ... Colts K Adam Vinatieri has not missed a field goal this season, converting all eight of his attempts, including from 31 and 30 yards Sunday.