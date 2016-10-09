EditorsNote: Fixes Titans record

Titans dominate Dolphins behind Mariota's 4 TDs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- This was a battle of two of the five lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans, though, were healthier than the Miami Dolphins, and that may have been the difference. The Dolphins were without seven injured starters, including left tackle Branden Albert and left guard Laremy Tunsil.

Offensively, Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Titans defeated Miami 30-17 on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Titans (2-3), who entered the game last in the NFL with a 15.5 scoring average, ran for 235 yards and an impressive 5.7 average.

Tennessee also held Miami to just eight first downs while intercepting two passes from Ryan Tannehill and getting to him for six sacks.

"I know (Miami) has some issues with their offensive line," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "We took advantage."

Miami fell to 1-4.

"It's frustrating," Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi said. "This is not where we wanted to be at this point, but it's still early."

Mariota looked good, completing 20-of-29 passes for 163 yards with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 60 yards.

Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray ran 27 times for 121 yards. His backup, rookie Derrick Henry, ran seven times for 54 yards.

"Our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage," Mariota said. "They allowed us to do what we want."

Miami, meanwhile, could get very little going offensively. Tannehill completed just 12-of-18 passes for 191 yards and no touchdowns.

Titans outside linebackers Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan each had two sacks. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey also had two sacks.

Morgan said there were a couple of reasons why the Titans were able to get to Tannehill.

"When you had guys covering like we had today, we're going to be able to be effective," Morgan said. "It was a whole team effort. We had great coverage, and (Tannehill) was holding the ball. When he holds the ball like that, we can get after the quarterback."

Tannehill, playing on a six-year, $96 million contract extension he signed in May of 2015, was booed by his home fans, who chanted the name of backup Matt Moore.

However, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he didn't consider pulling Tannehill, even though the offense entered Sunday averaging just 17.8 points, which ranked 28th in the 32-team NFL.

"You can ask me that 100 times," Gase said, "but Ryan's going to be our quarterback the rest of the season."

Tennessee led 21-14 at the half, dominating the running game by rushing for 166 yards and holding Miami to 39 yards. The Titans also had 14 first downs to Miami's four.

The Titans opened the scoring on a five-yard first-quarter run by Mariota. That was followed by four more combined touchdowns in the second quarter.

Miami evened the score 7-7 on rookie Jakeem Grant's 74-yard punt return for his first career touchdown.

Ironically, the Titans fired special teams coach Bobby April last week after some issues on the unit this season. April was replaced by Steve Hoffman, but those problems continued on Sunday.

Tennessee took a 14-7 lead on a five-yard TD pass from Mariota to former University of Miami star Andre Johnson.

The Dolphins tied the score 14-14 on Ajayi's five-yard run, and Tennessee went into halftime with a 21-14 lead on a 20-yard pass from Mariota to tight end Delanie Walker.

After Tennessee's Ryan Succop and Miami's Andrew Franks traded third-quarter field goals, the Titans put the game away on a 4-yard TD pass from Mariota to former Dolphins receiver Rishard Matthews with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter.

"We're inept right now," Gase said of the Dolphins. "We can't get out of our own way."

NOTES: Dolphins Pro Bowl C Mike Pouncey (hip) played his first game of the season. ... Rookie starting CB Xavien Howard, who hurt his knee in practice on Tuesday, will need surgery and is out indefinitely. ... Miami also was without six other starters: RB Arian Foster (hamstring); LT Branden Albert (ankle); LG Laremy Tunsil (ankle); TE Jordan Cameron (concussion) and LBs Jelani Jenkins (groin) and Koa Misi (neck). ... Titans starting NT Al Woods (calf) missed his first game this season. ... Titans starting SS Da'Norris Searcy (ankle) missed his second straight game. ... Titans rookie RT Jack Conklin, their first-round pick who has graded out second-best in the NFL at his position this year, started despite a shoulder injury.