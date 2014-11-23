Preview: Titans at Eagles

Mark Sanchez and the Philadelphia Eagles were flying high after Sanchez’s first start of the season - a dominant win over Carolina two Mondays ago. But after a humbling 53-20 loss at Green Bay last Sunday, the Eagles know that their character - and maybe their division title hopes - are on the line this Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. With a daunting schedule that includes a date with the defending champion Seahawks and two matchups with the Cowboys before the end of November, Sanchez knows that this is a must-win game for his team.

“Now we are going to find out what kind of team we have,” said Sanchez, who has thrown for 678 yards and four touchdowns in two starts in place of Nick Foles (collarbone). “It’s easy when you are on the other end of this thing like we were last week. National TV, everything is going great, we score a lot of points, defense and special teams score — that’s fun and it’s easy. But now it’s tough. And this is going to be a really good test for this team.” The Eagles will be looking to avoid their first two-game skid of the season while the Titans want to snap their four-game slide. “I’ve got to keep working,” said rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who will be making his fourth straight start for Tennessee. “I’ve yet to get a win, and really that’s the most important thing. And it’s kind of eating at me.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Eagles -11. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-8): Tennessee enters this game on a short week after falling to Pittsburgh, 27-24 on Monday night - a game in which Mettenberger passed for 263 yards and two scores. The 2014 sixth-round pick has exactly one pick in all four of his NFL appearances, but he could use more help from fellow rookie Bishop Sankey, who has not rushed for four yards per carry in any of his last six games. Perhaps the biggest concern for the Titans entering Sunday’s contest is their 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has allowed 143.5 yards per game, including 204 yards to Le‘Veon Bell last week.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (7-3): While the Titans’ run defense has been porous all season, the Eagles’ rushing attack has hardly set the world on fire. LeSean McCoy, who led the league in rushing a season ago, has run for more than four yards per attempt in only two games this season and his longest run of the campaign is a 28-yarder back in mid-October. Philadelphia is 28th in the NFL defending the pass and must be better than it was a week ago, when Aaron Rodgers thrashed its secondary for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles won all six meetings with the Titans franchise when they were the Houston Oilers. But since moving to Tennessee, the Titans are 4-0 against the Eagles, including a 37-19 rout in the last meeting in 2010.

2. Philadelphia WR Jeremy Maclin needs 79 yards for his first 1,000-yard season. He also needs one TD to match his career high of 10, set in 2010.

3. The Titans are trying to snap the Eagles’ nine-game home winning streak.

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Titans 22