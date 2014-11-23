Eagles beat Titans, look ahead to Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA -- This game was barely over before the Philadelphia Eagles started looking ahead to the next one.

The Eagles cruised to a 43-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to set up a Thanksgiving showdown with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in NFC East.

“I‘m going to enjoy this win for about five more minutes, and then I‘m focused on Dallas,‘’ Eagles center Jason Kelce said. ”We did a good job focusing on this game all week because we knew it was an important one and that any team can beat you in this league if you’re not ready to play. Well, we were ready.‘’

The Titans (2-9), who fell behind 14-0 less than four minutes into the game, have now lost nine of 10 games after upsetting Kansas City in the season-opener.

Fans who were late getting to their seats missed the biggest play of the game, as Eagles rookie Josh Huff took the opening kickoff 107 yards for a touchdown. Huff broke through a seam on the right side and found running room down the sideline. Two Titans had a chance at tackling him, but Huff stiff-armed kicker Ryan Succop and then Brandon McGhee before finishing off the scoring play, the longest kickoff return in Eagles history. The previous best was 105 yards, by Timmy Brown vs. Cleveland in 1961.

“That’s what you live for on special teams, to make a big play and give your team a lift,‘’ Huff said. ”We work hard every week on that part of the game, and it’s definitely a great feeling when all your hard work pays off like that.‘’

Then, after Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin recorded sack No. 11 1/2 to force a punt and give his offense good field position on the Titans 49, the Eagles (8-3) quickly drove for another TD, this time on a 4-yard run by running back Darren Sproles. That gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. The Eagles added a 36-yard field goal by rookie Cody Parkey and took a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“It was a tough day for us, on a lot of fronts,‘’ Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said. ”On the road, in a place like this, against a team that can score some points, that’s not the way you want to start the game.‘’

But Tennessee did fight back, and on the first play of the second quarter an underthrown pass by Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger was tipped by safety Malcolm Jenkins right into the hands of wide receiver Justin Hunter, who finished the 40-yard scoring play to make it 17-7 just nine seconds into the period.

After the Eagles added another field goal, the Titans took advantage of a long pass (68 yards to tight end Delanie Walker) and a costly penalty (a facemask call against Eagles’ defensive end Vinny Curry on a third-down sack that gave the Titans first-and-goal from the 4) to pull within six points, 20-14, on running back Shonn Greene’s 2-yard run with 8:22 left in the second quarter.

“Even after we fell behind by so much in the first quarter, we knew there was a lot of game left to play and we did a good job getting back into it in the second quarter,‘’ Walker said. ”But we made too many mistakes in the second half and you can’t make mistakes against a good team like Philadelphia, especially on the road. We could have played better, but you have to give them credit, too.‘’

The Eagles gave themselves some breathing room before halftime, scoring a TD on running back LeSean McCoy’s 2-yard run. The 69-yard drive was keyed by two third-down conversions, including a 21-reception by wide receiver Riley Cooper on third-and-6 that put the ball on the Titans’ 2. McCoy, who rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries, scored on the next play to give the Eagles a 27-14 lead with 4:35 left in the first half.

Then the Eagles opened the second half by scoring a quick TD thanks to an unorthodox play. A pass by Mettenberger was tipped and then caught by center Brian Schwenke, who tried to pick up some extra yardage. But he ended up fumbling the ball away and the Eagles took over on the Titans 33. Three plays later, Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez connected with tight end James Casey in the end zone for a 34-17 lead and the Titans never came close after that.

Notes: Andrew Gardner replaced Matt Tobin at RG for the Eagles, giving them a different starting offensive line for the eighth time in 11 games. LT Jason Peters is the only offensive lineman to start every game. ... For the Titans, Mike Martin started at DE for Robert Pitoitua (coach’s decision) and Coty Sensabaugh started at CB for Blidi Wreh-Wilson (back). ... The Titans came into the game averaging 16.8 points per game, 30th in the NFL, and they surpassed that in the first half, when they scored 17. ... Adding injury to insult, the Titans had an extensive injury list, including C Brian Schwenke (knee), LT Taylor Lewan (ankle) and RBs Bishop Sankey and Dexter McCluster (both with concussion symptoms).