Preview: Titans at Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars halted a season-opening eight-game skid at Tennessee and will go for a sweep of the visiting Titans on Sunday in an AFC South matchup. The injury-riddled Jaguars have turned things around under first-year coach Gus Bradley but were denied in their bid for a fourth consecutive victory, dropping a 27-20 decision at home to Buffalo last week. Jacksonville could be without starting running back Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) for a second straight game.

The Titans made a stunning comeback last week, scoring 17 points in the final 3:12, only to lose in overtime to Arizona for their third straight defeat overall and fifth in a row at home. “When you have a comeback like that you’re not supposed to lose a game like that,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said after Tennessee lost for the eighth time in 10 games to extinguish its playoff hopes. The Titans, who allowed a league-worst 471 points last season, have surrendered 88 points in the past two games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -5. O/U: 44.

ABOUT THE TITANS (5-9): Fitzpatrick passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns last week, but he threw two costly interceptions - one that was returned for a score and the other that set up the game-winning field goal. Running back Chris Johnson turned in another pedestrian effort with 40 yards on 13 carries, marking the seventh time the former 2,000-yard rusher has been limited to 46 yards or fewer. The offense could receive a boost with the return of rookie wideout Justin Hunter, who was inactive last week for a rules violation after posting a pair of 100-yard games in his last three.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (4-10): Leading rusher Jones-Drew did not practice Wednesday and No. 1 receiver Cecil Shorts (groin) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday, leaving backup quarterback Chad Henne with a paucity of weapons. Jordan Todman made his first career start in place of Jones-Drew last week and rushed for 109 yards while catching four passes for 44 yards. Tight end Marcedes Lewis has a touchdown catch in three straight games and is the top option for Henne, who has thrown a pair of scoring passes in each of the past three.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jacksonville has scored at least 20 points in three straight after failing to surpass 10 in five of their first eight.

2. Titans DT Jurrell Casey has 10.5 sacks, the most by any player at his position.

3. Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny is second in the league with 139 tackles.

PREDICTION: Titans 23, Jaguars 17