Preview: Titans at Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have a combined five wins between them, but they both remain in contention for a division title in the landfill known as the AFC South. The Jaguars improved to 3-6 following a stunning last-second win at Baltimore and are a win out of first place entering Thursday night’s matchup versus the visiting Titans.

Jacksonville snapped a 13-game road losing streak thanks to blunders by the officiating crew and Ravens defensive end Elvis Dumervil, who was whistled for a facemask penalty as time expired to allow Jason Myers to kick the winning 53-yard field goal. The NFL later admitted that the Jaguars were offsides on the last play and never should have received the chance to attempt the decisive kick. Tennessee is 1-1 under interim coach Mike Mularkey after dropping a 27-10 decision to unbeaten Carolina on Sunday. Mularkey coached the Jaguars in 2012 but was fired after the team went 2-14 in his only season.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Jaguars -3. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-7): Quarterback Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft who set an NFL rookie record for the most touchdown passes through eight games (13), lost another starting wide receiver as Justin Hunter suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday’s loss. Rookie running back David Cobb could make his season debut for a ground game in need of a spark after managing only 64 yards on 21 rushes versus the Panthers. The Titans are fifth in the league with 27 sacks and have permitted the third-fewest passing yards (213.8) per game.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (3-6): Jacksonville and quarterback Blake Bortles received a lift when wideout Allen Hurns was back at practice Tuesday one day after visiting a sports hernia specialist in Philadelphia. Bortles, the third overall pick a year ago, set a franchise record by throwing for at least two TDs in each of his last five games, but he’s also been held under 200 yards and failed to complete 50 percent of his passes twice in the past three games. Rookie running back T.J. Yeldon was in a walking boot Monday and missed practice Tuesday but insisted he will play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hurns had a touchdown catch in seven straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.

2. Titans TE Delanie Walker has at least 50 yards receiving in five games in a row.

3. The teams have split the season series for the past five years.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 23, Titans 20