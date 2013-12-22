Titans 20, Jaguars 16: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 181 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter as visiting Tennessee snapped its three-game losing streak.

Nate Washington had six receptions for 117 yards and a 30-yard score while Shonn Greene (91) and Chris Johnson combined for 181 yards rushing on 41 carries for the Titans (6-9), who limited Jacksonville (4-11) to three second-half points to avoid a season sweep.

Chad Henne completed 24-of-34 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and a clinching last-minute interception for the Jaguars, who managed only 85 yards after halftime and were hurt by a blocked extra-point attempt in the final minute of the second quarter. Mike Brown had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

After Jacksonville went ahead 16-6 on Josh Scobee’s 36-yard field goal with just under 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Greene capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to pull Tennessee within three. Fitzpatrick directed a nine-play, 73-yard drive on the Titans’ ensuing possession, capped by the 30-yard scoring strike to Washington with 14:25 to play.

Henne threw scoring passes of 4 yards to tight end Marcedes Lewis and 7 yards to Brown with 43 seconds left in the first half to give the Jaguars a 13-6 lead at the break after the extra-point attempt was blocked on the second TD. Henne had 181 yards on 15-of-21 passing in the opening half against the Titans, whose only points came on field goals of 45 and 52 yards by Rob Bironas.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jaguars C Brad Meester, who announced his retirement and played his final home game, made the first reception of his career - a nine-yard screen pass to set up Jacksonville’s first TD ... Johnson had 90 yards on 22 carries and needs 50 yards next week to reach 1,000 for the sixth time in as many seasons. ... Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew gained only 45 yards on 13 carries but became the 46th player in league history to surpass 8,000 yards on the ground.