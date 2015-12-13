Preview: Titans at Jets

The New York Jets pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win against their co-tenants of MetLife Stadium last week to stay in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. With no room for error, New York hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in another must-win.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an eye-popping 50 passes in last week’s overtime win over the Giants. The Jets currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC and have won two straight but are not in control of their own destiny. If the Chiefs and the Steelers win out, they would bump New York out of the final playoff berth no matter what the Jets do. The Titans outlasted the Jaguars 42-39 last week, ending their 11-game home losing streak. Rookie Marcus Mariota threw for three scores and rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the wild contest.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -7.5. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-9): Mariota’s rushing total from last week was certainly boosted by an 87-yard scramble for a score but also a conscious effort on the Titans’ part to make him more of the dual threat he was at Oregon. The ground game has been a major concern as David Cobb and Antonio Andrews combined for 98 yards while splitting carries last week, but their performance left coach Mike Mularkey wanting more. “I’d like to just see both of these guys break some of these tackles,” Mularkey said of his backs, who have been part of the trouble of an offense that ranks 28th in the league.

ABOUT THE JETS (7-5): Fitzpatrick’s 390 passing yards last week were the most by a Jet since Vinny Testaverde in 2000. Brandon Marshall caught 12 of those passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, becoming the first player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season for four different teams. Cornerback Darrelle Revis remains uncertain after missing the past two games with a concussion, but he returned to practice on Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jets pass-rusher Mike Catapano (foot) was placed on injured reserve.

2. New York won at Tennessee 16-11 last season.

3. Titans rookie WR Dorial Green-Beckham had a breakout game with 119 yards and a touchdown on five catches last week.

PREDICTION: Jets 35, Titans 14