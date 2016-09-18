Preview: Titans at Lions

Life after Calvin Johnson began well for the Detroit Lions, who look to build off a wild victory over Indianapolis when they face the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Sunday. With Johnson enjoying his recent retirement by participating on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars", Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford utilized eight different receivers while going 31-of-39 for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 39-35 road triumph over the Colts.

The Lions' running game also produced admirably, with Ameer Abdullah (12 rushes, 63 yards) and Theo Reddick combining for 108 yards on 19 carries. Tennessee has the ability to snuff Detroit's rushing attack, however, as it limited Minnesota star Adrian Peterson to 31 yards on 19 carries in its season-opening 25-16 loss at home. The Titans' defense did a solid job, shutting out the Vikings in the first half and allowing four field goals in the second, but failed to record a sack or force a turnover. Tennessee has won its last four meetings with Detroit, including a 44-41 overtime victory at home on Sept. 23, 2012.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Lions -6. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE TITANS (0-1): Newly acquired running back DeMarco Murray did not produce on the ground last week, gaining just 42 yards on 13 carries and committing a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown, but he did catch five passes for 35 yards and a pair of scores. First-round pick Derrick Henry had an NFL debut to forget, as he rushed just five times for three yards, although he hauled in two passes for 41 yards. Tennessee will be expecting big things from tight end Delanie Walker, who made only three catches for 42 yards in the season opener but has recorded 33 receptions for 433 yards and four touchdowns in his last five road games.

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-0): Tennessee will have to keep a close eye on both Abdullah and Reddick as they also were dangerous out of the backfield last week, with each making a touchdown catch while combining for 104 yards on 10 receptions. Tight end Eric Ebron will need to be watched as well after hauling in a scoring pass for his second straight game last week. Veteran Anquan Boldin hopes to be more active against the Titans after making only three catches for 35 yards in his Lions' debut.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stafford is averaging 295.2 passing yards in 24 career games against AFC teams.

2. Tennessee LB Brian Orakpo is three sacks shy of 50 for his career.

3. Detroit P Sam Martin was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 58.8 yards on four punts in the opener.

PREDICTION: Lions 27, Titans 20