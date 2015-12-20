Preview: Titans at Patriots

The New England Patriots already have another playoff bid wrapped up and will spend the last three regular-season games solidifying their position in the AFC. The Patriots can secure a first-round bye with a win and some help when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

New England snapped out of a two-game slide with a 27-6 victory over Houston last week in a game that marked the return of tight end Rob Gronkowski (knee) but resulted in the loss of running back LeGarrette Blount (hip) for the rest of the season. The Patriots, who will lean even more on emerging rusher James White, need a win plus a Denver loss or a win plus a Cincinnati loss and a Denver tie to lock up one of the AFC’s top two playoff seeds. The Titans are at the complete opposite end of the spectrum and are staring at another year of drafting in the top five, though rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota is giving the team hope for the future. The Oregon product has two games this season with four touchdown passes and no interceptions and has thrown for at least 218 yards in each of his last four starts.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -14.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-10): The majority of Mariota’s passes have gone in the direction of tight end Delanie Walker, and the two are forming a strong bond. “He’s such a good player,” interim coach Mike Mularkey told reporters of Walker. “He’s been very good for Marcus. Marcus trusts that he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be, and if he’s not the primary, he knows he can come back and Delanie is going to be where he’s supposed to be and Delanie’s going to make a play for him.” Walker leads the team with 74 receptions (41 more than Kendal Wright), 871 yards and four touchdowns.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (11-2): White slowly is taking on the role Dion Lewis played before going down with a season-ending injury in Week 8 and is making his biggest impact in the passing game. “I think he’s earned everybody’s trust, not just mine,” Tom Brady told reporters of White. “He’s done a great job for our team when he’s been in there. He’s very dependable, consistent. He made a great play the other night on that catch to give him the chance to go up over the top of a safety. He runs it good. He’s smart, he’s tough.” New England signed White’s former Wisconsin backfield mate, Montee Ball, to the practice squad and also will lean on Brandon Bolden in the running game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Titans CB Jason McCourty (groin) is out while his twin brother, Patriots S Devin McCourty (ankle), is questionable.

2. The Titans claimed WR Damaris Johnson off waivers from the Patriots this week.

3. New England earned a 59-0 win behind six TD passes from Brady the last time it hosted Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2009.

PREDICTION: Patriots 38, Titans 17