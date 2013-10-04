FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
October 6, 2013 / 9:08 PM / 4 years ago

Tennessee Titans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

T David Stewart missed a second straight day of practice, but should practice on Friday and play Sunday.

RB Shonn Greene is still out after having his knee scoped, but could return next week.

WR Kenny Britt practiced for a second straight day after missing last week with sore ribs and a sore neck.

QB Jake Locker is out and will likely miss at least three weeks with a sprained hip.

LB Patrick Bailey practiced for a second straight day after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson missed practice for the second straight day after re-injuring his hamstring Sunday.

DT Sammie Hill will likely miss another week with his injured ankle.

