a year ago
Tennessee Titans - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
August 28, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Tennessee Titans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LB Aaron Wallace, who suffered a high ankle sprain early in camp, is also slated to get his first work of the preseason. Wallace is excited to play against the Raiders, the team his father, Aaron Wallace, Sr., played with for eight seasons.

LB Kevin Dodd is scheduled to make his first preseason appearance against the Raiders. Dodd was activated last week off the Physically Unable to Perform list and the Titans hope to give him as many snaps as they can to try and get him in football shape before the season begins.

CB Perrish Cox also will stay behind and rehab his injured ankle. Cox has been doing some running and is expected to play against the Dolphins on Sept. 1.

CB Jason McCourty has been back practicing and will play against the Raiders. He missed the Titans' preseason loss against Carolina due to a hip flexor injury.

WR Kendall Wright won't make the trip to Oakland with the Titans. Instead, he will stay behind and rehab the injured hamstring that has kept him out of all of the preseason. The goal is for Wright to practice next week and see time against Miami in the preseason finale.

S Kevin Byard continues to make a strong impression -- and on a daily basis to hear Coach Mike Mularkey tell it. Byard, a third-round pick from nearby Middle Tennessee, has shown the same knack for finding the football in camp and preseason as he did during his four-year college career where he had 19 interceptions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
