8 months ago
Tennessee Titans - PlayerWatch
December 24, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 8 months ago

Tennessee Titans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Phillip Supernaw has been cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play Saturday.

LB Derrick Morgan was back at practice on Thursday after being out Wednesday with an ankle injury. He is expected to play Saturday vs. Jacksonville.

S Da'Norris Searcy has been cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play Saturday.

CB Jason McCourty has not practiced all week due to a shoulder/chest injury sustained on the first defensive play of the game against Kansas City.

LB Sean Spence is back and is practicing fully after missing last week with an ankle injury.

