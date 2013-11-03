Titans 28, Rams 21: Chris Johnson rushed for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive score with 2:54 remaining, as visiting Tennessee outlasted St. Louis.

Jurrell Casey sacked Rams quarterback Kellen Clemens and forced him to fumble with 2:59 remaining and Derrick Morgan recovered. Johnson scored from 19 yards out on the ensuing play to help the Titans (4-4) snap a three-game skid while defeating former coach Jeff Fisher.

Zac Stacy rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 51 yards for St. Louis (3-6). The Rams reached the Tennessee 26-yard line on their final drive but Clemens’ fourth-down pass to Austin Pettis was incomplete in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining.

The contest was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Rams took the lead on Stacy’s 9-yard run with 9:09 left in the third quarter. Johnson’s 14-yard touchdown run four-plus minutes later tied the score and Locker’s 5-yard keeper gave the Titans the lead with 9:42 left in the game before St. Louis tied it on Clemens’ 10-yard pass to Jared Cook with 6:15 remaining.

Tennessee drove 68 yards on seven plays to start the game with Shonn Greene scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run. St. Louis tied the score on Stacy’s 3-yard scamper with 9:37 left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 100-yard outing was Johnson’s first of the season and 34th of his career. … The Rams didn’t have a single rushing touchdown in their first seven games. … Clemens was making his second start in place of injured Sam Bradford (knee) and the touchdown pass was the eighth of his career and first since 2011.