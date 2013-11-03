FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Titans 28, Rams 21
#Intel
November 3, 2013 / 9:28 PM / 4 years ago

Titans 28, Rams 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Titans 28, Rams 21: Chris Johnson rushed for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive score with 2:54 remaining, as visiting Tennessee outlasted St. Louis.

Jurrell Casey sacked Rams quarterback Kellen Clemens and forced him to fumble with 2:59 remaining and Derrick Morgan recovered. Johnson scored from 19 yards out on the ensuing play to help the Titans (4-4) snap a three-game skid while defeating former coach Jeff Fisher.

Zac Stacy rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 51 yards for St. Louis (3-6). The Rams reached the Tennessee 26-yard line on their final drive but Clemens’ fourth-down pass to Austin Pettis was incomplete in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining.

The contest was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Rams took the lead on Stacy’s 9-yard run with 9:09 left in the third quarter. Johnson’s 14-yard touchdown run four-plus minutes later tied the score and Locker’s 5-yard keeper gave the Titans the lead with 9:42 left in the game before St. Louis tied it on Clemens’ 10-yard pass to Jared Cook with 6:15 remaining.

Tennessee drove 68 yards on seven plays to start the game with Shonn Greene scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run. St. Louis tied the score on Stacy’s 3-yard scamper with 9:37 left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 100-yard outing was Johnson’s first of the season and 34th of his career. … The Rams didn’t have a single rushing touchdown in their first seven games. … Clemens was making his second start in place of injured Sam Bradford (knee) and the touchdown pass was the eighth of his career and first since 2011.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
