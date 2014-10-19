Preview: Titans at Redskins

The Tennessee Titans picked up a much needed victory last week and will try to prevent the Washington Redskins from doing the same thing when the teams meet Sunday. The host Redskins have lost four straight games, each of the last three defeats coming by double digits. Meanwhile, the Titans snapped their four-game skid last weekend as they edged winless Jacksonville, 16-14, to pick up their first victory since the season opener.

“That was a tough stretch, for sure,” said Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt, whose team survived a late score by the Jaguars, who recovered the ensuing onside kick and had a chance to win the game. “It was good to get a win. Even though I would prefer it to have not been as close as it was, we’re still happy to get it.” Washington, meanwhile, has not won since trouncing Jacksonville 41-10 in Week 2 and enters this game having allowed 34.8 points over the last four contests. “They’re 2-4, we’re 1-5. We can’t look at anyone like they’re struggling. We’ve just got to treat them like they’re 6-0 even though they’re 2-4,” Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Redskins -5.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-4): Jake Locker (thumb) remains up in the air for Sunday’s contest, leaving the possibility that Charlie Whitehurst, who passed for a career-high 233 yards last week, could make his second straight start. Third-year wideout Kendall Wright struggled versus Jacksonville (one catch, six yards) after totaling eight receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns one week earlier against Cleveland. Titans running back Shonn Greene (hamstring) is doubtful to face Washington, leaving Bishop Sankey to carry the load. Tennessee could use a couple of big plays out of the rookie, who has not rushed for more than 22 yards on any of his 50 NFL carries.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (1-5): The most important stat for the Redskins is their minus-9 turnover differential, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL entering the weekend. Washington has 10 giveaways in the last three games and quarterback Kirk Cousins has been the primary culprit, leading the league with eight interceptions in 2014. Cousins, who is 1-7 as an NFL starter while filling in for Robert Griffin III, could really use more help from Alfred Morris, who has totaled 70 yards on 26 carries in the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Since entering the NFL in 2008, Redskins WR DeSean Jackson leads the league with 15 touchdowns of 50-plus yards.

2. Tennessee’s Delanie Walker paces all AFC tight ends in catches (29) and receiving yards (421).

3. Washington head coach Jay Gruden was interviewed by Tennessee in the offseason and said this week that he “was very interested in the job,” but noted that the position was never offered to him.

PREDICTION: Redskins 27, Titans 17