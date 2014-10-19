McCoy helps Redskins rally past Titans

LANDOVER, Md. -- Staring at a fifth consecutive loss, the Washington Redskins turned to third-string quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter and rallied for a 19-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on a game-winning, 22-yard field goal as time expired.

On the final make-or-break possession in the fourth quarter, a pass interference penalty on Titans cornerback Jason McCourty on wide receiver DeSean Jackson, put the Redskins in position for Kai Forbath’s 22-yard game-winning kick.

“It’s been two years,” said McCoy, who hadn’t played significant snaps since Dec. 23, 2012, when he was with Cleveland. “I don’t want to get emotional, but ... I‘m thankful still have the opportunity to still be able to play.”

Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said Jackson “is a good football player ...and unfortunately we got a penalty. We didn’t make enough plays at the end. (We could have) run more time off the clock (on our last possession which consumed just 2:18).”

With Tennessee trailing 16-10 in the fourth quarter, Whisenhunt went for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 45-yard line. Fullback Jackie Battle picked up the first down and two plays later, wide receiver Derek Hagan beat Washington cornerback E.J. Biggers for a 38-yard touchdown from quarterback Charlie Whitehurst with 5:46 remaining.

Both teams are now 2-5.

Redskins first-year coach Jay Gruden benched Kirk Cousins in favor of McCoy at halftime after the usual backup quarterback lost a fumble and threw an interception during the first half.

“We talk about accountability, ball security, that was a standard pass play that we’ve run for a long, long time and he threw it right to (linebacker Wesley Woodyard) unfortunately and I decided to go with Colt in the second half,” explained Gruden, who said normal starter Robert Griffin III could return a week from Monday at Dallas after being sidelined since the first quarter of Week 2 with a dislocated left ankle.

Cousins’ turnovers gave him 11 -- nine interceptions, two fumbles -- in five-plus games.

“I don’t know if some of it is I‘m so conscious of not throwing an interception that it causes you to throw one,” Cousins said.

McCoy’s first pass was a 10-yard out pattern to Garcon, but he turned upfield to daylight on the 70-yard sprint. Washington added Forbath’s 27-yard field goal with 13:27 to go following a muffed punt return by Dexter McCluster that Niles Paul recovered at the Tennessee 24-yard line.

“We made way too many mistakes,” Whisenhunt said. “Dexter is a good football player. It was an unfortunate play. ... That was a turnover we can’t have.”

On the game’s second play, Paul made a nifty catch with Titans Pro Bowl safety Michael Griffin covering and broke two tackles for a 50-yard gain. The Redskins had two apparent fumbles overruled in the red zone before settling for Forbath’s 31-yard field goal. But on their next series, Cousins fumbled as he was hit by Tennessee’s Derrick Morgan. Fellow linebacker Avery Williamson grabbed the fluttering ball at the Washington 17. Ryan Succop tied the game with a 36-yard field goal four plays later.

Jackson hauled in a 37-yard pass on Washington’s third play of the second quarter to set up Forbath’s 31-yarder that gave the Redskins a 6-3 edge.

Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright beat safeties Ryan Clark and Brandon Meriweather for the 14-yard touchdown catch that made it 10-6 Titans with 64 seconds left in the first half.

NOTES: Washington lost LB Brian Orakpo to a right pec injury during the fourth quarter. The three-time Pro Bowler, who’ll be revaluated on Monday, missed the final 14 games of 2012 with a torn pec. ... QB Kirk Cousins’ first pass of the year after Robert Griffin III dislocated his left ankle in Week 2 was also a touchdown. ... The Redskins inducted Super Bowl XVI MVP Mark Rypien into their Ring of Fame. Hall of Famers Charley Taylor and Ken Houston were among those alumni in attendance. ... Titans WR Derek Hagan’s touchdown was just the seventh of his eight-year career.