Preview: Titans at Saints

The Tennessee Titans attempt to halt their six-game losing streak under new leadership when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Assistant Mike Mularkey looks to lead Tennessee to its first victory since the season opener as he takes over on an interim basis for Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired after last week’s 20-6 setback at Houston.

The Titans have scored 14 points or fewer in five of their six defeats and failed to reach double digits in each of the last two. That does not bode well for Tennessee against a New Orleans team that has scored more than 30 points twice during its three-game winning streak, including a 52-point performance in a wild three-point victory over the New York Giants last week. Drew Brees tied an NFL record with seven touchdown tosses in the triumph after throwing a total of eight scoring passes in his first six games this season. The win over the Giants was the third straight at home for the Saints, matching their total from the entire 2014 campaign (3-5).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Saints -7.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-6): Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota (knee) participated in practice Wednesday but is questionable to face New Orleans. The 22-year-old Hawaiian has been sacked 19 times in his five games and could find himself on the turf a few more times if he plays against the Saints, who have registered 12 sacks over their last three contests. Tennessee’s third-ranked pass defense (197.9 yards) will face a tremendous test in Brees, who threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns in their last meeting - a 22-17 victory by New Orleans on Dec. 11, 2011.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-4): Brees was a slam dunk for the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor as he joined Hall-of-Famer Y.A. Tittle as the only player in NFL history to throw for at least 500 yards (505) and seven touchdowns in a game. The 36-year-old also set the league record by throwing at least five scoring passes for the 10th time in his career, eclipsing the mark he shared with Peyton Manning. Brees’ 505-yard performance was five shy of his personal best, set on Nov. 19, 2006, and made him the second quarterback in league history (Ben Roethlisberger) to record two 500-yard passing efforts in his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Saints, who rank 29th against the pass, have allowed at least 300 yards through the air in five of their eight contests.

2. Tennessee has lost 16 of its last 17 games dating back to last season.

3. New Orleans TE Benjamin Watson is averaging 111 receiving yards during the team’s winning streak.

PREDICTION: Saints 44, Titans 14