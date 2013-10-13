Preview: Titans at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are nearly invincible at home and seek their 11th consecutive victory at CenturyLink Field when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle has won this season’s two home games against San Francisco and Jacksonville by a combined 54 points and thrives while playing in perhaps the top home-field environment in the league. Tennessee is 1-1 on the road and is one game behind Indianapolis in the AFC South.

The Titans are trying to get running back Chris Johnson (294 yards) untracked after he had just 38 yards on 25 carries over the past two games against the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee coach Mike Munchak is aware of Seattle’s fierce success at home. “Any road game is that type of challenge, especially when a team is as good as they’re playing and the fans are excited about their football team,” Munchak said. “It’s definitely an advantage.” The Seahawks lost on the road to Indianapolis last Sunday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -13.5. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-2): Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick makes his second consecutive start in place of injured Jake Locker (hip). He passed for 247 yards against Kansas City but also threw two costly interceptions. Tennessee has a plus-eight turnover margin and the unit that ranks ninth in total defense at 321.2 yards per game held the Chiefs to 1-for-12 on third-down conversions. Cornerback Alterraun Verner is tied for the NFL lead with four of Tennessee’s six interceptions while outside linebacker Zach Brown, defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and defensive end Ropati Pitoitua have three sacks apiece.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (4-1): Running back Marshawn Lynch racked up a season-best 102 yards against Indianapolis and ranks third in the NFL with 410 yards. Quarterback Russell Wilson also had 102 yards on the ground but ranks just 23rd in the league with 997 passing yards. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (34 tackles) will be a game-time decision with a high ankle sprain and the plan is to move K.J. Wright into the middle and start Malcolm Smith at weak-side linebacker. Star cornerback Richard Sherman has six interceptions in his last six home games and is tied with safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas for the team lead of two as the Seahawks have a plus-seven turnover margin.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee defeated Seattle 17-13 on Jan. 3, 2010, when Johnson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns to finish the season with a career-best 2,006 rushing yards.

2. The Titans have scored 51 points in the fourth quarter, tied for second most behind the Denver Broncos.

3. Seattle’s last home loss was to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24, 2011.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 33, Titans 24